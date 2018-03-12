Two Men Arrested After Alleged Robbery

Published Monday, March 12, 2018 at 11:35 am

On March 7, 2018, at 5:03 pm, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a robbery in progress at 237 Bloomfield Drive, Apartment 5, Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Officers from Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. Upon arrival officers discovered two individuals who were attempting to flee the scene on foot with items that were taken from the apartment. The individuals were apprehended in the back area of the apartments. The scene was processed and items of evidence, to include two Mac Book Computers were recovered at the scene. The two individuals were transported to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 7, 2018, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office also received a call at 5:26 pm from 544 Crocker Road Unit B, Blowing Rock, North Carolina in reference to breaking and entering and larceny at that residence. Items that were reported taken from the residence included a Nikon Camera and a Woman’s Bathrobe white in color.

An investigation into these incidents was started immediately by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit and the Special Operations Unit. Interviews were conducted and searches were executed based on the evidence found at the scene and the interviews of the individuals involved. Items found during the execution of the search included a Nikon Camera and a Woman’s Bathrobe white in color.

As a result of the investigation the following individuals were charged for the following offenses:

On March 7, 2018, Matthew James Walker, W/M, 19 years old and a resident of 651 Wilson Drive, Boone, North Carolina was charged with Armed Robbery, Felony Larceny, Possession of Stolen Goods, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Simple Assault. He was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate and given a court date of April 27, 2018. Matthew James Walker is currently being held in the Watauga County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 secured bond. These charges were a result of the call at 237 Bloomfield Drive, Apartment 5, Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

On March 7, 2018, Hunter Steven Salvesen, W/M, 18 years old and a resident of 310 Hi View Drive, Boone, North Carolina was charged with Armed Robbery, Felony Larceny and Possession of Stolen Goods. He was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate and given a court date of April 27, 2018. Hunter Steven Salvesen is currently being held in the Watauga County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 secured bond. These charges were a result of the call at 237 Bloomfield Drive, Apartment 5, Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

On March 8, 2018, Matthew James Walker and Hunter Steven Salvesen were charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Possession of Stolen Goods and Injury to Personal Property. These charges were a result of the call at 544 Crocker Road, Unit B, Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Walker and Salvesen were taken before a Watauga County Magistrate and given a court date of April 27, 2018. They were given an additional $20,000.00 bond for these charges. They are currently being held in the Watauga County Detention Center pending their court date.

