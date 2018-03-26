Two F.A.R.M. Café Fundraising Benefits Happening This Week in Boone, Soul Benefactor to Perform

Published Monday, March 26, 2018 at 2:44 pm

By Nathan Ham

A pair of fundraising events for the F.A.R.M. Café will be happening this week, first the “Buy Boone Lunch” event on Wednesday, March 28 and the Real Good Party on Thursday, March 29.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) and their We Can So You Can Foundation will be sponsoring this month’s “Buy Boone Lunch” day at the F.A.R.M. Café on Wednesday. The cost of the food and preparation are covered by AMB so each donation made for a meal by the patrons that come in to eat lunch will be even more help to providing a meal for someone that greatly needs it. Also, the staff at Appalachian Mountain Brewery will be volunteering their time as servers, dishwashers, prep cooks and greeters throughout the day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We’re excited to work with Appalachian Mountain Brewery, this is their first time sponsoring our lunch,” said Tommy Brown, who is the volunteer coordinator at the F.A.R.M. Café. “This is always a great day in the café to introduce new people to what we do and to bring those folks from Appalachian Mountain Brewery to volunteer with us. Instead of seeing them behind the bar, you’ll see them behind the buffet.”

The F.A.R.M. Café is well into their second year of hosting the monthly lunch sponsorship program.

“It’s a great way for businesses and organizations to participate with us. They make a minimum donation of $500 that covers the basic operations for that day, that way all of the donations that day go above and beyond to help us do what we do every day, providing meals to everyone including those unable to pay,” said Brown.

Next up will be the fifth annual Real Good Party set to take place at Boone Saloon from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday. After three years in Blowing Rock, the party is back in Boone.

“We’re excited about shifting the party back to Boone. We’re looking forward to everyone coming out and with all of the games, the silent auction, the raffles and everything going on there will be a lot of opportunities to contribute something and to have a real good time,” said Brown.

Popular local band Soul Benefactor will be performing live. There will also be a cash bar, silent auction, raffle drawings, games and other fun events.

“F.A.R.M. Café is one of the High Country’s most cherished non-profit groups, and we’re proud to again be part of their big fundraiser,” said David Brewer, a member of Soul Benefactor. “We always have a great time and are more than happy to support their cause.”

Tickets can be purchased at the F.A.R.M. Café with a suggested donation amount of $25 per person and $15 per student. There will also be a limited number of raffle tickets to purchase for chances to win weekend trips to Nashville or Raleigh or a weeklong stay in Playa Ochatal in Costa Rica. The drawing will be held during the Real Good Party.

The F.A.R.M. Café would like to thank the many business that have donated prizes for the silent auction, raffle and wine draw. The café would also like to thank the numerous sponsors for this year’s event: Mast General Store, Friendship Honda, Boone Drug Inc., Life Store Bank, Carefree Cove Neighborhood, U.S. Foods and local sales representative Betty Hamner, the Roberson Family, MPrints and Boone Saloon. Thanks to their support, 90 percent of donations received through ticket sales, raffles and the silent auction will go straight to the F.A.R.M. Café to continue to support their efforts in fighting hunger and food insecurity in the High Country. The other 10 percent will go to the F.A.R.M. Café endowment fund with the Watauga Community Foundation.

For more information about the Buy Boone Lunch program or the Real Good Party, contact the F.A.R.M. Café by email at volunteer@farmcafe.org or by phone at 828-386-1000.

