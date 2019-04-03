Two Durham Men Arrested on Multiple Gun and Drug Charges

Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:23 am

The Boone Police Department arrested two men on Monday after they allegedly threw out narcotics and a stolen firearm inside the Quality Inn and fled the scene on foot.

According to details provided by Sergeant Geoff Hayes of the Boone PD, officers were dispatched at 3:33pm to the 1200 block of NC Highway 105 in reference to a silver Chevrolet Malibu being operated in a careless and reckless manner. Officers located the vehicle traveling east on East King St. The vehicle turned right on Eastridge Drive at a high rate of speed and continued into the parking lot of the Quality Inn.

Based upon further investigation, it was discovered that the two occupants of the vehicle entered the Quality Inn and discarded narcotics and a stolen firearm. The two suspects then fled the scene on foot and officers recovered the stolen firearm and narcotics. Officers then created a perimeter and Officer Petey Hausley and Officer Miranda Britt utilized their K-9’s, Simba and Meeka, respectively, to track the suspects. Both suspects were apprehended within an hour.

Muhammad Isa-Ismail Muhammad, 22, of Durham was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Felony Maintaining a Vehicle. Mr. Muhammad was placed in the Watauga County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

De’Jon McGirt, 17, of Durham was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor. Mr. McGirt was placed in the Watauga County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Comments

comments