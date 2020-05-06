Two Arrests Made Following Brief Manhunt in Ashe County Tuesday Morning

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:28 am

Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced the successful end to an early morning multi-agency manhunt in the Baldwin area which eventually netted the arrest of two suspects on narcotics charges and outstanding warrants.

At approximately 5:30 A.M. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 detectives from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of NC Hwy 194 South in the Baldwin community of Ashe County. Detectives immediately, and without incident, arrested the female passenger of the vehicle but the male driver of the vehicle fled the traffic stop on foot, sparking a manhunt.

Law enforcement officers from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, the West Jefferson Police Department and the Jefferson Police Department immediately responded to the scene and set up in strategic locations in an attempt to contain the suspect in the area. Sgt. Zack Vogler, of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, along with his K9 partner “Rhino” tracked the suspect from the scene of the traffic stop into a nearby wooded ridgetop, allowing officers to narrow their search area.

Approximately 20 local law enforcement officers were involved in the search, including a K9 handler from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office who specialized in K9 tracking. After approximately six hours of searching, Chief Deputy Danny K. Houck of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect hiding in a rock outcropping.

The suspect was arrested by Chief Deputy Houck and Detective Will Hicks without incident and was transported to the Ashe County Detention Center.

Arrested were

Gary Dean Dobzenski, 42 years-old, of Asheboro, NC. Dobzenski’s charges include: Ashe County Charges- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Public Officer, Driving While License Revoked Not Impaired Bond- $50,000.00 Secured Randolph County Warrants- First Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny after Break/Enter, Misdemeanor Larceny Bond- $100,000.00 Secured Alamance County Warrants- Misdemeanor Probation Violation Bond $10,000.00 Secured.

Ashley Dawn Seagraves, 35 years-old, of Asheboro, NC Ashe County Charges- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell Deliver Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia Bond- $25,000.00 Secured