Twelve Community Members Entered Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahuna Campaign

Published Friday, March 1, 2019 at 4:20 pm

On March 1st, twelve community members entered Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s Big Kahuna Campaign. In this friendly competition, each contestant will be reaching out to their friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors to see who can help them raise the most money on behalf of Watauga County Habitat for Humanity. All funds raised in this campaign will help build an affordable home for a local, hard-working Habitat family. The campaign runs until May 15th when the Big Kahuna will officially be crowned at Appalachian Mountain Brewery.

The twelve people participating this year are: Taylor Black, Watauga ReStore Assistant Manager; Jane Meyers, Blowing Rock Community Member; Rob Lewis, ECRS; Tom McDonnell, IT Specialist at App State; Kate Payne, High Country Home Builders Association; Justin Hackler, Boone Realty; Wayne Randall, BCBSNC; Ginny Walker, Mountain Times Publications; Emma Martin, 7th Grader at Hardin Park; Scott Williford, The Cardinal Restaurant & Spirits; Kayla McDougle, App State Habitat Club President; and Adrian Tate, IONCON. Each Kahuna participant has their own donation page at www.watauagahabitat.org. or support can be sent to Watauga Habitat PO Box 33DTS, Boone, NC 28607.

“We encourage people to pick a Kahuna and lend your support”, said Allison Jennings, Habitat’s Development Director. “No donation is too small and every gift helps us give a family strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter”, said Jennings.

Since 2015, this fundraising campaign has collectively raised over $170,000. Past winners include Linda K. Robinson of Premier Sotheby’s Real Estate, Justin Davis of Town Tavern Blowing Rock, Jenny Miller, Community Volunteer and Crystal Smith of Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Those interested in joining the 2020 Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Kahuna Campaign should contact Director of Development, Allison Jennings at 828-268-9545 ext. 107 or [email protected].

Watauga Habitat for Humanity strives is to provide decent, affordable housing to Watauga County residents. We do this by building modest homes with volunteer labor, land and materials that are donated or purchased at reduced cost. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners who help build their home alongside volunteers. Homes are sold at no profit. For more information, to donate, or volunteer go to wataugahabitat.org.

Comments

comments