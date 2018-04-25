Tweetsie Railroad Transforms into Letterland to Celebrate the Joy of Reading

Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 12:11 pm

Calling all budding readers! Tweetsie Railroad is transforming into Letterland®, where young learners can play with their favorite Letterland characters while improving their reading skills. This year’s magical transformation will happen on May 7-10 and May 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During Letterland, popular characters like Harry Hat Man, Red Robot and Clever Cat engage with guests, providing children with a visual memory and serving as a motivator to continue learning. The Letterland method of using characters and actions to teach phonics has been proven to provide a systematic and encouraging framework for developing full literacy with children ages three to eight. Not only are the Letterland characters friends with the young learners, but they are also learning tools! Each Letterland character has a unique personality and lives in a realistic environment with alliterative objects.

Since Letterland first came to Tweetsie Railroad in 2007, the program has grown to serve as a celebration of students’ learning achievements. Letterland was brought to the theme park by local reading specialist Kathy Oliver and has played a vital role in the literary achievements of elementary students throughout the state of North Carolina and its neighboring states. Reading assessment scores continue to improve in districts using Letterland, proving the success of the program.

Advance reservations are required for Letterland, as the program always fills up quickly. School groups receive a special Letterland rate of $39 for adults ages 13 and up and $23 for children ages 3 to 12. For more information, please visit the Letterland page on Tweetsie Railroad’s website.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877-898-3874.

