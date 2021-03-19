Tweetsie Railroad to Reopen its Doors and Trains April 2nd; And They’re Hiring for Upcoming Season!

Published Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:31 am

What to Expect as North Carolina’s Beloved Theme Park Reopens with Guest Safety in Mind

The train whistles are once again ringing through the Blue Ridge Mountains as Tweetsie Railroad prepares for its much-anticipated reopening. The park will welcome guests back beginning Friday, April 2, with an emphasis on safety measures to ensure an enjoyable time for all.

“This has been the most challenging year in our history, for many reasons, so we can hardly wait for April 2 to welcome back out Tweetsie Railroad family and celebrate in typical Wild West fashion,” said Cathy Robbins, director of marketing for Tweetsie Railroad. “The park will look a little different this year, but that is to keep both our guests and our staff safe and healthy. We hope our family-friendly tradition in the mountains will bring much needed joy in a safe and clean environment.”

The park will host a special celebrity opening weekend – The Easter Bunny! He will be onsite to welcome guests back and for photo opportunities just in time for the holiday. Tweetsie Railroad is also planning to hold its special, themed-weekend events, and tickets for Day Out With Thomas™ – the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas, the No. 1 blue engine – are on sale now.

Tweetsie Railroad is following North Carolina state and federal CDC regulations. All guests will be required by state law to wear face coverings and will be asked to social distance from other guests. The park has also instituted extensive cleaning and sanitizing procedures to maintain the safety of its facilities.

With safety as the top priority, and fun a close second, Tweetsie Railroad has made many changes to the park, including:

All visitors (including Season Pass holders) are required to obtain advance tickets for a specific day and train ride time. General Admission tickets are on sale now. Tickets and Golden Rail Season Passes can be purchased online or by phone at 877-TWEETSIE (893-3874). Golden Rail Season Pass holders can call this number to reserve a date and train ride time.

The park and train ride will operate at 50% capacity pending further guidance from local, state and/or federal health officials.

Face coverings must be worn at all times, indoors and outdoors, as well as on rides for anyone age 5 or older. Some exceptions may apply

Indoor dining will be limited. To accommodate our guests, we have expanded the outdoor seating.

Our live Wild West Train Adventure will operate at reduced capacity; with space limited for this feature attraction Guests can be guaranteed only one ride on the day of your visit .

Live entertainment shows will continue as scheduled. However, capacity will be limited for Diamond Lil’s Can-can Revue and the Magic Show in the Tweetsie Palace.

Tickets for Day Out With Thomas™ (June 11-20, 2021) are available now and also must be purchased in advance, along with a reserved train ride time.

Some attractions will be closed until later in the season, including the Blacksmith Shop and Face Paint on Miner’s Mountain.

More information about opening details and all updates can be found at tweetsie.com/help/park-updates.

Tweetsie Railroad is Hiring!

Tweetsie Railroad is seeking energetic and adventurous teammates to join its staff for the upcoming 2021 season. The park will reopen for the season on April 2 and is actively hiring for various positions at this time.

If spending the summer in a family-friendly, historic adventure park – that also happens to be tucked away in the beautiful mountains of North Carolina – sounds like your kind of job, send in your application.

Open positions include: Ride Operations, Retail Cashier, Audit, Custodial, Food Service, and more. To see the full list of employment opportunities and learn more about the application process and apply, visit: tweetsie.com/employment.

Tweetsie Railroad provides steady work, competitive wages, an enjoyable work environment, complimentary tickets to the park, passes to other area attractions and the opportunity to learn valuable job skills for any career. Applicants must be 16 years or older.

The park is following North Carolina state and federal CDC regulations, making changes to the facility and implementing new policies to ensure the safety of its entire staff.