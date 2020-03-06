Tweetsie Railroad to Open on April 3; Iconic Events Return to North Carolina’s First Theme Park for 2020 Season

Published Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:26 pm

Tweetsie Railroad will welcome families back for another year of golden days in the Wild West beginning April 3. Guests are invited to visit North Carolina’s first theme park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until May 22 when the summer schedule begins. During the summer schedule, the park is open seven days a week until weekend hours resume on August 16.

“We can’t wait to see guests on our Main Street in just one month,” said Cathy Robbins, director of marketing for Tweetsie Railroad. “Tweetsie’s charm lies in the memories we provide for all generations and allowing older generations to replicate their childhood memories for their children and grandchildren.”

The Easter Bunny will visit the park on April 10-12, marking the first special event of the season. Other iconic events planned for 2020 include Day Out With Thomas™, July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza, Cool Summer Nights, K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs, Riders In The Sky and Railroad Heritage Weekend. Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas® will round out a fun-filled season. Ghost Train, the award-winning Halloween event, will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2020 making it especially memorable this year.

“There is no tradition like a Tweetsie tradition, and we hope all our regular visitors – as well as new ones – will make plans to make several trips to the park this year,” Robbins added. “Season pass discounts are still on sale through April 12, which is the best deal if you plan to make multiple trips to the park.”

For more information on upcoming events, hours and ticket prices visit Tweetsie.com.

