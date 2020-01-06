Tweetsie Railroad to Hold Auditions for 2020 Season

Published Monday, January 6, 2020 at 4:20 pm

Tweetsie Railroad announces auditions for the park’s 2020 season for entertainment and production crew positions. Open positions include singers, dancers, actors, equestrians, magicians, technicians and costumers. Specific audition requirements including required audition preparation can be found online.

Entertainers and production crew applicants interested in becoming a part of North Carolina’s first and longest-running theme park, Tweetsie Railroad. Full season availability is preferred; however, a variety of employment commitments are available.

Audition dates are as follows:

January 17 & 18, 2020 – Southeastern Theatre Conference Summer and Outdoor Theatre Auditions, Greensboro College, Greensboro, NC (advanced registration required)

January 25 and February 1, 2020 – Tweetsie Palace, Tweetsie Railroad, Blowing Rock, NC

February 7-10, 2020 – Unified Professional Theatre Auditions (UPTA), Playhouse on the Square, Memphis, TN (advanced registration required)

February 26 – March 1, 2020 – Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC), Kentucky International Convention Center, Louisville, KY (advanced registration required)

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. with auditions starting at 10:00 a.m.

Tweetsie will also host its annual job fair Saturday, February 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Tweetsie Palace (300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock). Anyone 16 years of age or older who would like to attend the Job Fair should bring a completed application and a positive attitude. To learn more about available opportunities or to download an application, visit www.tweetsie.com/employment.

Tweetsie provides steady work, competitive wages, an enjoyable work environment, complimentary tickets to the park, passes to other area attractions, and the opportunity to learn valuable job skills for any career. Tweetsie’s performance season will run from Friday, April 3 through Saturday, December 27. The park’s shows feature music of various genres and styles.

