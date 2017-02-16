Tweetsie Railroad Hosts Annual Job Fair on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 3:02 pm

Seasonal and Special Events Positions Open for 2017 Season

If you’re looking for employment that provides a fun and rewarding work experience, Tweetsie Railroad may be the perfect fit. Plan to attend the park’s annual Job Fair on Saturday, March 4, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tweetsie Palace (300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock) to learn more about seasonal employment for 2017, including special events positions.

The 2017 season begins April 7 and runs through December 30 and will mark Tweetsie Railroad’s 60th Anniversary Season of welcoming guests to North Carolina’s first theme park. Tweetsie Railroad traditionally hires approximately 250 employees to operate the park and entertain guests.

A diverse range of opportunities are available including ticket sales, accounting, entertainment, ride operations, food service, retail sales, security, ground maintenance, first aid, the Deer Park Zoo and more. The Job Fair will give candidates the opportunity to meet with Tweetsie Railroad’s management team, ask questions and express their desire to be a part of the Tweetsie Railroad experience. Benefits of employment at the park include competitive wages, an enjoyable work environment, complimentary tickets to Tweetsie Railroad, passes to other area attractions, as well as valuable job skills for any career you may choose.

Anyone 16 years of age or older who would like to attend the Job Fair should bring a completed application and a positive attitude. To learn more about available opportunities or to download an application, visit tweetsie.com/employment/job-opportunities. Tweetsie Railroad is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Offers of employment are contingent on the result of a background check and drug screen.

For more information or questions regarding employment at Tweetsie Railroad, please call (828) 264-9061, ext. 200.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad opens for its 60th Anniversary season on April 7, 2017. Hours and dates vary; check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit.

Daytime admission is $45 for adults, $30 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $38 for adults and children.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2017 season at Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.898.3874).

Comments

comments