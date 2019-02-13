Tweetsie Railroad Hosts Annual Job Fair on February 23 for 2019 Season

Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:01 am

If you’re looking for employment that provides a fun and rewarding work experience, Tweetsie Railroad may be the perfect fit. Come to the park’s annual Job Fair Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tweetsie Palace (300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock) to learn more about seasonal employment for 2019, including special events positions.

Tweetsie hires approximately 250 employees to operate the park and entertain guests. A diverse range of opportunities are available in ticket sales, accounting, entertainment, ride operations, food service, retail sales, security, ground maintenance, custodial services, first aid, and the Deer Park Zoo. The Job Fair will give candidates the opportunity to meet with Tweetsie Railroad’s management team, and other staff members, and learn more about the Tweetsie Railroad experience. Benefits of employment at the park include competitive wages, an enjoyable work environment, complimentary tickets to Tweetsie Railroad, passes to other area attractions, and the opportunity to learn valuable job skills for any career you may chose.

Tweetsie Railroad will be open weekends starting April 5th and seven days a weekend from May 24th-August 25th before returning to the weekend schedule from September through October 27th. The park hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday nights during Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas ®.

Anyone 16 years of age or older who would like to attend the Job Fair should bring a completed application and a positive attitude. To learn more about available opportunities or to download an application, visit www.tweetsie.com/employment. Tweetsie Railroad is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Offers of employment are contingent on the result of a background check and drug screen. For more information or questions regarding employment at Tweetsie Railroad, please call (828) 264-9061, ext. 200.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad opens for the 2019 season Friday, April 5. Hours and dates vary; check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit.

Daytime admission is $50 for adults, $32 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas® are $44 for adults, $38 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877-898-3874).

Comments

comments