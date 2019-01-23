Tweetsie Railroad Auditions for 2019 Season

Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 12:29 pm

If you want a great summer job, love to sing, dance and act, or have theater tech skills, mark Saturday, January 26th or February 2nd, on your calendar. That’s the dates when local auditions and interviews for employment will be conducted for the 2019 season at Tweetsie Railroad’s Wild West Adventure theme park.

Tweetsie’s Entertainment Department will be scouting for musical theater performers, as well as audio/video staff. Singers, technicians, actors, cloggers and dancers are all welcome to these auditions, including those with stage combat and equestrian skills.

Applicants should apply online (www.tweetsie.com/employment/application/) or pick an up application at the Ticket Office. Registration will be on-site. Actors, singers/dancers and technicians will register between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Applicants must be 16 years or older to audition.

Tweetsie Railroad will be open weekends starting April 5th and seven days a week from May 24th – August 25th before returning to the weekend schedule from September through October 27th. The park’s regular hours are 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and nightly during Ghost Train®.

Applicants can submit their application and a video audition to Tweetsie Railroad, 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 or email: [email protected]. Video auditions should include a monologue (one minute or less), an accompanied song (12-24 bars; no a cappella signing), and video clips from a show that demonstrates your dance and/or movement skills.

About Tweetsie Railroad:

Tweetsie opens for the 2019 season, Friday, April 5. Hours and dates vary; check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit.

Daytime admission is $50 for adults, $32 for children (ages 3-12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train ® and Tweetsie Christmas are $44 for adults and $38 for children.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2019 Tweetsie Railroad season call 877-TWEETSIE (877-898-3874) or visit www.tweetsie.com.

