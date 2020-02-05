Tweetsie Railroad Hires Entertainment Veteran, Kimball Keller, as New General Manager

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:04 am

Kimball Keller brings 25 years of experience to theme park

Tweestie Railroad recently hired Kimball Keller, “The All American Ringmaster,” as the park’s new General Manager. He replaces Martin Michie, who retired in 2019 after 15 years of faithful service.

Kimball is a senior live entertainment professional with over 25 years of experience with large production shows including Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Bush Gardens, Cirque du Soliel, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud and others.

“We are excited to have Kimball join the team,” said Chris Robbins, president of Tweetsie Railroad. “He brings a variety of experience in rides, staff relations and family-friendly entertainment that will be greatly beneficial to our 2020 season and beyond.”

Keller most recently served as vice president of international show operations and logistics, domestic animal welfare and sponsorship programs for Family Entertainment, Inc., in Seagoville, Texas, working with The Shrine Circuses. Prior to that role, he was an entertainment consultant/executive producer for K & W Extreme Shows in Jacksonville, Fla. from 2003-2007.

He also worked for Feld Entertainment, Inc. as the operations manager of the Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus in Vienna, Va. He was later promoted to production manager for the company’s 300 annual shows. He monitored the fleet during rail to arena transfers, oversaw a staff of 250-300 people and managed animals, cast and crew, safety and train movements.

Other career highlights include being head of department/head rigger for Criss Angel’s “Believe” Cirque du Soleil show at the MGM Resort International and The Luxor in Las Vegas, Nev. Keller graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Management.

“I am very excited to have been chosen as the General Manager of Tweetsie Railroad,” said Keller. “I have fond memories from my childhood visiting the area and later bringing my nephew here. I cherish those memories and look forward to helping others create ones that they will remember for a lifetime.”

When not working, Keller enjoys spending time with his family and three dachshunds. His hobbies include flying, horses, skiing, boating, model trains, antique tractors and other outdoor activities.

About Tweetsie Railroad

As North Carolina’s first theme park, Tweetsie Railroad has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. Located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina, Tweetsie is situated in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests can enjoy all kinds of interactive experiences at Tweetsie including live shows, amusement rides, an unforgettable three-mile adventure with historic steam locomotives and more. Daytime admission is $52 for adults, $33 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $44 for adults and $38 for children. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.898.3874).

