Tweetsie Railroad Has Switched to Weekend Fall Operating Hours Preceding Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas Events

Published Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 4:46 pm

By Joe Johnson

Another summer is beginning to come to a close and Tweetsie Railroad has begun its fall operating hours for the season on August 26. The park will now be open on weekends, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (as well as Labor Day Monday) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This fall weekend schedule will allow guests to enjoy all the park has to offer throughout the fall and winter seasons. Tweetsie Railroad’s main upcoming events, Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas, will have different hours than the traditional park hours. Guests will still be able to enjoy all that the park has to offer including country fair rides, live entertainment, Deer Park Zoo, and a behind a historic narrow-gauge steam engine.

Tweetsie Railroad normally transitions to the three-day partial operation during the fall and winter seasons due to the high volume of students employed by Tweetsie. Since the 2019 school year has begun for Appalachian State University students, it becomes more difficult to keep the park open during the entire week the way it operates during the summer months.

Tweetsie Railroad hopes to continue the success it has had during the summer of 2019 during the fall and winter months. “The summer has been pretty good at Tweetsie; we had a little rain at the beginning of the summer, and of course our attendance is based on weather a lot of times. But all in all we’ve had a very good season,” said Cathy Robbins, Director of Marketing for Tweetsie, “We hope to have a beautiful fall; of course we don’t know exactly when the leaves are going to change up in the High Country!”

Tweetsie Railroad will begin its Ghost Train event on September 20, with 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daytime operating hours Friday, Saturday, and Sundays and 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Ghost Train operation hours for Friday and Saturday nights. The Ghost Train events will last from September 20 through the end of October, after which the park will be closed until it reopens on November 22 for Tweetsie Christmas events. Tweetsie Christmas will begin on November 22 and 23 and will be held on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for the Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas events are available online at https://tweetsie.com or through the Tweetsie ticket office at 1-877-TWEETSIE (1-877-893-3874). The Tweetsie Railroad ticket office can be contacted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Make sure to get your tickets in advance for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas, since each event is a timed train ticket event!

Comments

comments