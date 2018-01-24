Tweetsie Christmas Celebration Was a Festive Success On Par With Ghost Train Attendance

Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 2:02 pm

By Luke Weir

Tweetsie Railroad’s inaugural Tweetsie Christmas celebration was a festive success and will be back again next holiday season, according to theme park officials.

Visitors took train rides on a brightly decorated Tweetsie—the park’s trusty old locomotive—witnessed hundreds of thousands of LED lights around the property, heard familiar Christmas classics from carolers, took pictures from inside a giant inflatable snow globe, and even had an opportunity to meet Santa.

Tweetsie Christmas, which ran 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from late November until December 30, exceeded attendance expectations, according to Tweetsie’s director of marketing Cathy Robbins.

Robbins said Tweetsie brought on 160 of its regular staff to work the extra six weekends of operation. An additional weekend will be added to the event next year, according to Robbins.

“We will be having another Tweetsie Christmas next year,” Robbins said. “In its first year, this was as big as our Ghost Train event.”

Tweetsie Railroad’s annual Ghost Train event ran six weekends last year from Sept. 21 to Oct. 28. The theme park opens for its 2018 season April 6.

Pictures from around the park

Pictures from the train ride

