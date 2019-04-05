TVA & Mountain Electric Cooperative Have Scheduled a Major Power Outage Saturday Night

Published Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:41 pm

A power outage is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, April 13, 2019. The outage will impact 14,500 customers over much of Avery County including the following communities: Cranberry, Minneapolis, Banner Elk, Sugar Mountain, Grandfather, Montezuma, Linville, Pineola, Crossnore, Jonas Ridge, Newland, and Linville Falls. The outage is necessary to replace and/or repair TVA/MEC high-voltage equipment at the Cranberry Substation. Work should be completed, and power restored by 8:30 A.M. Sunday morning.

