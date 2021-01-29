Turner House Demolished and Land Still Being Cleared Away; Land to Be Used for Parking Area

Published Friday, January 29, 2021 at 3:42 pm

By Nathan Ham

The former Turner House is officially no more as crews have finished building demolition and are still clearing the land in downtown Boone on Friday afternoon. D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company, Inc. began the process of tearing down the building last Thursday.

The land is located at 136 North Water Street and was purchased by Watauga County in November of 2018. County commissioners voted unanimously in December to destroy the property and proceed with turning the empty space into additional parking for the Watauga County Courthouse.

The Boone Town Council and the Watauga County Board of Commissioners had previously agreed in February of 2020 to consider a partnership that would include building a parking deck on Queen Street to alleviate some of the parking problems in downtown while leaving the Turner House still standing. However, the county moved on from that idea and decided to tear the house down.

Photos at the former Turner House property taken on Friday morning