Town of Seven Devils to Celebrate 40th Anniversary this Friday with a Full Day of Events

Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 2:31 pm

By Nathan Ham

This year marks the 40th year in existence for the town of Seven Devils, first becoming an incorporated town in 1979.

Town residents and visitors are invited out to attend an all-day celebration of Seven Devils that will include unveiling the new town hall as well as some delicious food and great music.

“The town council and staff are very excited about the upcoming 40th-anniversary celebration of the town of Seven Devils,” said town manager Debbie Powers. “What a great way to move forward into the next 40 years by dedicating our new town hall at 157 Seven Devils Road.”

The new town hall property, which was sold to Seven Devils for $1.2 million, will be located in the former Skyline/Skybest building. Powers says that the town hall operations will be moved into the new building by mid-September.

As for the current town hall location, it will remain a municipal building and will house a recreation complex and a book exchange according to Powers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new town hall will be at 10 a.m. with Mayor Larry Fontaine handling the event. After that, a BBQ lunch will be served at 1356 seven Devils Road from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The afternoon and evening continue on with a special Music by the Lake concert hosted by the Seven Devils Resort Club at 870 Devils Lake Drive. Musical acts featured for the evening are the Dixie Dawn Band and the Kruger Brothers.

The 40th-anniversary celebration would not be possible without the help the Seven Devils Parks and Recreation Committee as well as funding from the Seven Devils Tourism Development Authority.

This is the second big honor for Seven Devils in the last four months. Back in April, Seven Devils celebrated being named to the list of Tree City USA towns by the Arbor Day Foundation. The town achieved this Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements:

1 – Creating a tree board or department

2 – Creating a tree care ordinance

3 – Having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita

4 – Having an Arbor Day observance and proclamation

Trees bring a lot of added benefits to a community, including improved visual appeal, higher property values, shading to reduce home cooling cost in the summer and areas to provide wildlife habitats.

“We are very proud of our small, friendly community, and are grateful for our leaders on the town council and volunteer committee members to have the vision to lead us into the future,” said Powers. “Seven Devils is a place where man and nature can thrive in harmony, hosting a year-round calendar of events, is a unique destination for its beauty and is centrally located in the heart of the High Country.”

