Town of Boone Officially Names New Water Intake and Water Treatment Plant

Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 3:20 pm

At the regular meeting on February 21, the Boone Town Council voted unanimously to name the new water intake facility and the revitalized water treatment plant after current and former town employees.

Council Member Sam Furgiuele proposed that the newly completed water intake facility be officially named the “Greg Young Water Intake” and the newly revitalized water treatment plant be officially named the “Ricky L. Miller Water Treatment Plant”.

The formal naming of these town buildings is to honor the hard work and devotion given to the Town of Boone water intake project by former town manager, Greg Young, and current Public Works Director, Rick Miller.

The Town of Boone anticipates holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the future at these locations, and hopes that the public will join town council and staff in showing their appreciation to these dedicated employees.

