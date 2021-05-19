Town of Boone Lifts Mask Requirement at Tuesday Meeting; Local Businesses Still Have Option to Require Use for Employees and Customers

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:44 am

On May 18th, 2021 at the May 18th Town of Boone Town Council Meeting, the Town of Boone’s Town Council has terminated the June 18th, 2020 “Amendment to State of Emergency in the Town of Boone”. Per Town Code § 101.03(B), the local SOEs are now terminated “per majority vote of Town Council upon a duly-called and noticed regular, special, or emergency meeting.”

All town businesses and property owners retain their rights to require the use of masks by their employees and/or customers, and the Boone Police Department will continue to assist business owners and property owners to enforce private trespassing against customers unwilling to comply with the private business’ requirements.

The Town of Boone will be also following Governor Roy Cooper’s May 14th Press Release. A summary of the guidelines are as follows:

Masks will be required in areas where the majority of the population cannot be vaccinated (childcare, schools and camps).

Masks will be required for every citizen (vaccinated or non-vaccinated) in settings such as public transportation, health care settings like hospitals, doctor’s offices and long-term care settings like nursing homes, and certain congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Citizens who are not vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain distance in all indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when they cannot maintain six feet of distance.

Masks are strongly recommended for everyone at large crowded indoor events like sporting events and live performances.

For any additional questions, please contact John Ward, Town Manager, at [email protected] or contact Boone Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.