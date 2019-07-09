Town of Boone Hires New Cultural Resources Department Director

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:04 am

The Town of Boone is excited to announce the hiring of new Town of Boone Cultural Resources Department Director, Mark Freed.

Freed holds a B.A in Journalism from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, M.A. in Appalachian Studies from Appalachian State University and a M.S.L.S in Library Science from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. He has been employed as the Cultural Resources Coordinator with the Town of Boone Cultural Resources Department since 2012, and has served as an Adjunct Instructor with Appalachian State University teaching for both Appalachian Studies and the School of Music.

Freed’s previous experience includes positions as Folklorist with the Watauga County Arts Council, Project Manager with the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and Project Manager with the North Carolina Folklife Institute. Mark possesses a wealth of knowledge in various fields including marketing, technical writing, grants and programming.

“We are excited for Mark to take on this new role as Department Director in promoting our great town, offering opportunities for everyone to learn more about Appalachian culture and working toward making the Town of Boone an even better place to live, work, learn and visit,” says Town Manager John Ward.

As the Town of Boone Cultural Resources Department Director, Freed will be administering all cultural resource programs throughout town and operations at the Jones House Cultural and Community Center and Daniel Boone Park.

The Town of Boone would love to hear suggestions on how to make downtown Boone even better! Mark’s office is located inside the Jones House Cultural and Community Center at 604 West King Street and he can be reached at [email protected] or 828-268-6280.

