Town of Boone Enters into Agreement to Purchase 2.95 Acres of Land Adjacent to Daniel Boone Park

At the 2019 Town Council retreat, the Boone Town Council identified as a main priority the need for expansion and protection of parks in the Town of Boone. To support this goal the Town of Boone has agreed to purchase 2.95 acres adjacent t the existing Daniel Boone Park located at Hone in the West Drive from the Winkler family. The heavily wooded property is located adjacent to the Strawberry Hill Arboretum in Daniel Boone Park. The total purchase price approved by the Town Council is $200,000. The property will be combined with the existing Daniel Boone Park property, to expand the park to 34.20 acres.

Daniel Boone Park is one of Boone’s cultural and natural gems. Situated at the top of Horn in the West Drive, the park offers visitors special events, stunning views and a number of family-friendly activities. The 31.25-acre park was purchased in 1957 by the Town of Boone from James B. and Carrie W. Winkler to be used for recreation, education and historical purposes. It is home to the Southern Appalachian Historical Association’s Horn in the West, the nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drams, and Hickory Ridge, a living history museum and cabins. On Saturdays, May to November, the Watauga County Farmer’s Market offers up local produce, food, music and crafts in the park. The park also hosts the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, a project of the Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc., which contains an outstanding collection of native trees, shrubs and wildflowers. Adjacent to Daniel Boone Park is Jaycee Park, which provides a playground for our younger patrons and picnic shelters.

The Boone Town Council is excited about this new park property addition and encourages citizens, students and visitors to get outside and explore our in-town cultural and natural treasures.

