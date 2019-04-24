Town of Boone Celebrates Earth First Friday at the Jones House on April 26

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 9:52 am

Join the Town of Boone in celebrating the resilience of our community through trees, bees, music, and a whole of fun for the whole family at Earth First Friday! On Friday, April 26, the Town of Boone will host Earth First Friday on the Jones House lawn from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Bring the family out to learn about the town’s commitment to sustainability and have fun at the Jones House.

Originally scheduled for Friday, April 5, the Earth First Friday event will focus on the sustainability and community development efforts of several Town of Boone programs including Tree City USA, Bee City USA, Watch For Me NC, Every Drop Counts, Adopt-A-Flower Bed, Adopt-A-Street, and recycling.

As a certified Bee City USA, the Town of Boone is an active participant in a national movement dedicated to the conservation of bee pollinators and their habitats. In addition to this certification, the town is also a Tree City USA, which prioritizes a healthy, sustainable urban forestry program for the community.

These programs provide numerous benefits to the community and the environment. Town representatives from the recycling program, community improvement, and water conservation will also be available to answer questions about their programs. To learn more about these programs and how you can be a part of the town’s sustainability efforts, come out to the Jones House lawn during Earth First Friday to meet with town staff.

Local community organizations from Appalachian State University, the Watauga County Bee Keepers Association, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, NC Cooperative Extension, and Middle Fork Greenway will also be on the Jones House lawn to provide insight into their work.

Families can enjoy a bounce house, music, healthy snacks, and free give-a-ways. There will be a limited supply of free tree saplings and pollinator-friendly seeds to take home.

The Earth First celebration is hosted by the Town of Boone’s Planning & Inspections Department, Cultural Resources Department, Public Works Department, and the Downtown Boone Development Association. For more information about Earth First Friday, contact the Jones House at 828.268.6280 or online at joneshouse.org.

