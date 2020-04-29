Boone Announces Promotion of Police Captain Andy LeBeau to Interim Chief Effective May 1

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 3:13 pm

John Ward, Boone Town Manager announce that effective May 1, 2020 the town will be promoting Captain Andy LeBeau to the position of Interim Chief of Police for the Town of Boone.

“Interim Chief LeBeau will take over as Chief during a trying time amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is greatly impacting our town, our state and our nation. I am confident that his 30 plus years of law enforcement experience, his support for his staff, and his dedication to the health, safety and welfare of our community have prepared him for this challenge.” said John Ward

Interim Chief LeBeau has been a Police Officer since 1990. He has served with South Daytona Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Hickory Police Department. In 1999-2000, Interim Chief LeBeau also served as a Police Officer with the United Nations in Kosovo. Interim Chief LeBeau joined the Boone Police Department in 2002 and has advanced to the rank of Captain of Police Operations, a position he has held since 2013.

Interim Chief LeBeau earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lees-McRae College, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is the past president of the North Carolina Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association. In addition to law enforcement service, he is actively involved in Special Olympics North Carolina, a Hunger & Health Coalition board member, and a member of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club.

