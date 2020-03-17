Town of Boone Also Limits and Prohibits Public Access to All Town-Owned Public Buildings

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9:09 am

The Town of Boone, other neighboring jurisdictions and Watauga County are all working together to slow the spread of this virus and protect the public.

Due to health concerns associated with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and efforts to limit the possible transmission, the Town of Boone has made the decision to prohibit public access to all Town-owned public buildings. This decision was made and authorized under the State of Emergency issued March 14, 2020.

Changes to city facilities include:

The Jones House Community Center will be closed until further notice.

Daniel Boone Park & Amphitheatre will be closed for events until further notice.

Town Hall and other offices will be closed to the general public but will respond to citizen requests during normal business hours online or over the phone.

The Town’s outdoor open facilities will remain open, including all Town-owned parks, greenspaces and the Boone Greenway.

Changes to city services include:

Citizens who have to make utilities or other payments should use the Town’s online payment system at https://payorportal.revopay.com/southdatautility/properties/townofboone1/login. Payment by check or cash can be made at the Town’s drop night depository box at Town Hall located on the side of the building next to the driveway. Utilities will not be disconnected during the duration of the Declaration of Emergency; however, arrangements must be made for payment by calling 828-268-6220 during normal business hours.

Contractors should apply for permits online or by phone to reduce in-person meetings with Town staff. If a meeting is determined to be necessary, individuals requesting a meeting must call Planning & Inspections at 828-268-6960. The Planning & Inspections Department will suspend code enforcement activities except in cases involving life safety concerns. Plans and permit applications may be dropped in the Downtown Boone Post Office drop box.

The Human Resources Department will be closed to walk-ins for job applications, but will accept applications online.

Public Works staff will continue normal operations but will work staggered schedules.

All Town Departments will be monitoring phones and email to provide continued to the public.

Changes to public safety operations include:

The Police Department will continue to respond to lifesaving emergencies, serious crimes in progress, crimes against persons, death investigations and other calls for service.

The Police Department will not respond to minor traffic accidents without injuries. Individuals should exchange insurance and license information and clear the road as quickly as possible.

The Fire Department has limited sending multiple units to medical calls.

Health Related Questions:

AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health questions at 828-264-4995 or at www.AppHealthCare.com.

Additional information concerning Coronavirus (COVID–19) can be found at the Centers for Disease Control at www.cdc.gov.

Please call 828-268-6200 during business hours or email Town Manager, John Ward, with any Town related issues that we may assist you with. Afterhours, please call the non-emergency line of Boone Communications at 828-268-6900.

Please understand that during these unprecedented times, we are focused on the health, safety and welfare of our citizens, guests and employees.

Thank you for your understanding as we work through these difficult times.

Related Articles

Comments

comments