Town of Blowing Rock to Prohibit Public Access to All Town Owned Buildings Until March 23

On Sunday, March 15th AppHealthCare released a statement confirming a Watauga County resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The Watauga County resident is at home and is in isolation.

Due to health concerns associated with COVID-19 and efforts to limit the possible transmission, the Town of Blowing Rock has made the decision to prohibit public access to all town owned buildings until at least Monday, March 23, 2020. This date may be extended. This decision has been made and authorized under the State of Emergency issued March 14, 2020.

These closures include: Town Hall, all Parks and Recreation public buildings and the outdoor public bathrooms at BRAHM and in Memorial Park.

Please read the full press release from the Town of Blowing Rock regarding Town services and operations here . Call 828-295-5200 with any Town related issues.

The Blowing Rock Chamber is working diligently to communicate correct and up to date information as we receive it. Please contact the Chamber if your business is altering or suspending business operations so we can help communicate with our members and the public. You can reach the Chamber team by calling 828-295-7851 or by email

The Blowing Rock Visitor’s Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Visitor information will be available in the vestibule outside the Chamber building or online at BlowingRock.com

For Health Related Questions – AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. To reach them, call 828-264-4995 anytime and follow the prompts. AppHealthCare will continue to monitor COVID-19 in our community and will work to keep the public informed. Please visit their website for more information – www.AppHealthCare.com

