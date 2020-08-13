Town of Blowing Rock to Live Stream State of Town Event Tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:23 pm

The Town of Blowing Rock will live stream its State of the Town event on the Town of Blowing Rock’s YouTube channel tonight, Aug. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m.

This special event will bring everyone up to date on various projects taking place around town and the Chamber of Commerce’s events and programs.

Tune in to hear about this year’s successes, current challenges and the future of our village. Updates will be heard from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Blowing Rock and the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority.

Watch the meeting to learn about exciting current and future projects in the Town of Blowing Rock as well as look at the economic indicators.

All residents and business owners are invited to watch the annual State of the Town event. Due to indoor meeting restrictions, this year’s event is being held virtually and will be broadcasted live from the Council Chambers in Town Hall.

The Town’s report will be presented by Mayor Sellers and Town Manager, Shane Fox.

Charles Hardin will update the audience on the current projects and initiatives of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Village Foundation.

Tracy Brown, Executive Director of Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority will present the initiatives of the Authority along with year-end occupancy numbers and how COVID-19 has affected tourism and marketing of the Village.

The link to the meeting can be found here: http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/residents/meetings