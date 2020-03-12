Town of Blowing Rock to Cancel all Town Sponsored Events & Town Meetings Until April 13

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Due to health concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and efforts to limit the possible transmission, the Town of Blowing Rock has made the decision to cancel all Town sponsored events and town meetings until April 13, 2020. On or before April 13, the Town will reassess this measure and provide an update concerning ongoing cancellations or rescheduling of meetings going forward.

CANCELLED TOWN of BLOWING ROCK EVENTS:

• Kinder Basketball Season

• Trout Derby scheduled for April 4

• Easter Activities scheduled for April 4

• Planning Board scheduled for March 19

