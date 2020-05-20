Town of Beech Mountain Launches “Let It Flow” Watauga River Intake Website

Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:51 am

The Town of Beech Mountain has launched a website to keep the community informed of plans for a new water intake system. The site was designed to provide information about the project and offers the public an opportunity to submit questions or comments by contacting the town directly.

The intake system would bring water to the town from the Watauga River. The draw from Watauga River would be very low volume and only used approximately 60 days a year during drought conditions or as a backup in case of catastrophic failure of the Town’s current water system. The Intake would only provide a supplemental secondary source of water for the Town of Beech Mountain.

Because Beech Mountain is part of the Watauga River Watershed, the water will be treated and eventually returned to the river. If you would like to learn more about how this project will work or how the Town of Beech Mountain conservation efforts, please go to this website http://beechmtnwater.com or contact us at [email protected].

Should you have any questions, or need more information, please contact Kate Gavenus at [email protected] or call 828.387.9283.