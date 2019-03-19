Town Hall Will Explore Increasing Access to Health Insurance Coverage in North Carolina and the Impact of Expanding Medicaid

Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:18 am

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00-7:30pm in the auditorium at Watauga Medical Center to discuss the impact of closing the coverage gap in North Carolina.

The event will be moderated by David Jackson, President of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce (www.boonechamber.com) and will feature Erica Palmer Smith from Care4Carolina (care4carolina.com).

Care4Carolina is an organization that seeks to strengthen the economic and social wellbeing of our state by increasing access to affordable, quality healthcare for all North Carolinians. Ms. Palmer Smith will highlight who is currently eligible for Medicaid in our community, who might be served by Medicaid expansion and the economic impact of such an expansion. She will also discuss current legislation that seeks to close the coverage gap.

Following Palmer Smith’s presentation, a moderated panel discussion with community leaders, healthcare providers, social services organizations and elected officials will also take place. N.C. Senator Deanna Ballard (R – District 45) and N.C. Representative C. Ray Russell (D – District 93) will provide comments. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Comments

comments