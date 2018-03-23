Town of Boone Offering Discounts on Rain Barrel Orders Through June 3

BOONE, NC – March 22, 2018 – While the past few months have been quite wet, we as stewards of our water, want to make sure that we protect our resources in times of abundance as well as drought. According to Lane Weiss of the Town of Boone Water Conservation Program says, “Rainwater in the high country represents a high quality source of water available to us, there is no reason we should let it flow away without using it.” It can take a very long time for our natural groundwater to recharge. Depending on the landscape, it can take anywhere from one year to 1,000 years to infiltrate into the aquifers.
Ms. Weiss also says “harvesting rain water prevents water from pooling around the foundation of your home, and helps prevent erosion. This harvested water can be used for various purposes including watering gardens, rinsing tools, washing cars and windows.” There is no reason to use treated city water or groundwater for these types of uses.
“Rain barrels are a great way to water your plants and shrubs or your raised bed veggie gardens. They are so simple a kid can use them,” says Janie Poe, of Watauga County Soil and Water Conservation District. The Town of Boone and the Watauga
County Soil and Water Conservation District have partnered to provide rain barrels to the community at a reduced cost. In order to get your savings, you must order your barrel online by May 31st. We are able to offer the discounted rates because of bulk purchasing and delivery. These barrels typically cost $129, but we are getting them for $75! The pick up day will be Friday June 8th , 2018.
How to order:
Go to the following website to order your rain barrel. http://www.rainbarrelprogram.org/watauga-county
You must place your order by Sunday, June 3, 2018 in order to get the discount on the barrel. The barrels will be available for pick up on Friday June 8th for the one- day pick up event.
What sets this rain barrel apart from others? – Made in NC from 100% recycled plastic.
– Mosquito proof
– Best in class overflow set up to withstand heavy rains so barrel won’t back up into gutters. This barrel has optional flow direction with capabilities to attach multiple barrels.
Top 5 Reasons to Harvest Rainwater!
* Protect our rivers and streams from runoff pollution
* Divert water from the municipal storm drain system
* Conserve this vital natural resource and reduce your water bills * Use the rain water to grow healthy and lush plants
* Control moisture levels around the foundation of your home
For more information call 268-6250(Town of Boone), or 264-3850 ext 3387