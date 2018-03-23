Town of Boone Offering Discounts on Rain Barrel Orders Through June 3

BOONE, NC – March 22, 2018 – While the past few months have been quite wet, we as stewards of our water, want to make sure that we protect our resources in times of abundance as well as drought. According to Lane Weiss of the Town of Boone Water Conservation Program says, “Rainwater in the high country represents a high quality source of water available to us, there is no reason we should let it flow away without using it.” It can take a very long time for our natural groundwater to recharge. Depending on the landscape, it can take anywhere from one year to 1,000 years to infiltrate into the aquifers.