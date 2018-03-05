Town of Blowing Rock to Celebrate 129th Birthday on March 11

Published Monday, March 5, 2018 at 9:03 am

The small mountain village of Blowing Rock will celebrate 129 years on March 11, 2018.

A birthday party for the town will take place at 3:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Town Hall, located on Main Street. This event is open to the public and will include the unveiling of five new historic marker plaques.

Presently, Blowing Rock has 35 historic marker plaques. Plaques are awarded to selected properties that are examples of architectural style, are of significance to their historic legacy, or have contributed to the town’s growth and development. Current locations that have a plaque include Chetola, Edgewood Cottage, L.M. Tate Show Grounds, the Martin House, and the Green Park Inn.

