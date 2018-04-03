Totally 80s Party Benefits Boone Service League April 14 With Auctions, Games, Food and Dancing

Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 8:40 am

Fundraiser event features music, food, auction, games, photo booth & costume contest

It’s time to dust off your Members Only jacket and let the Aqua Net fly as the Boone Service League invites you to help us celebrate the ‘80s!

The Totally 80s Party brings this unforgettable decade of daring fashion, radical hairstyles and unforgettable tunes back to the future from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, at the Blowing Rock Conference Center Gymnatorium. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

Mohr Fun Events will spin you right round with all the hits of the ‘80s, and the event includes food from Gadabouts Catering, a cash bar with wine and Appalachian Mountain Brewery beer, totally tubular live auction packages, games to win prizes, photo booth, best-dressed contest, as well as other fun ‘80s surprises.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door; purchase your tickets in advance by visiting booneserviceleague.org/totally80s. A portion of the ticket cost is tax-deductible.

Established in 1957, the Boone Service League is an all-volunteer women’s civic organization serving Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. Each year, the Boone Service League awards grants to High Country charities, presents scholarships to high school seniors and responds quickly to provide financial assistance to families in crisis. Boone Service League members also hold food and supplies drives and volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, The Children’s Playhouse and other worthy causes.

As this year’s spring event, the Totally 80s Party is the nonprofit’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year.

The live auction begins around 8 p.m., with Jesse Miller serving as auctioneer. Auction packages include resort stays, weekend getaways, ski passes, arts and entertainment events, gift certificates from the area’s finest restaurants, and much more. More music and activities will follow the auction.

Sponsors of this year’s fundraiser include Boone Dermatology Clinic; Appalachian Mountain Brewery; Reeves Divenere Wright, Attorneys at Law; Mountain Times Publications; Miss Match Rentals; Deer Valley Athletic Club; Boone Realty; and Hidden Creek Management; as well as many other silver and bronze level sponsors.

Follow Boone Service League and the Totally 80s Party on Facebook for updates.

The Blowing Rock Conference Center is located at 1818 Goforth Road in Blowing Rock. For directions, visit www.brccenter.org/directions.html.

Comments

comments