TONIGHT: Touchdown Boone Happening at the Jones House from 5-8 p.m.

Published Friday, September 21, 2018 at 11:48 am

By Nathan Ham

The first of three special Friday night events at the Jones House celebrating Appalachian State football will be tonight, September 21 from 5-8 p.m.

Touchdown Boone is a fun, family-friendly night that will feature prize giveaways, live music and free beer samples courtesy of Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Booneshine and Lost Province Brewing.

The other two Touchdown Boone nights will be October 19 and November 16.

During the event, visitors will get tips on where to park and where to get all the game day supplies needed for a fun tailgating and game experience. There will also be information on restaurants around the area to check out and suggestions on other fun events and places to visit while in Boone.

Those in attendance will also get a chance to win some free goodies from the Appalachian Alumni Association and get a chance to meet Yosef and members from App State athletic teams.

