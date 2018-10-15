TONIGHT: ‘Protect Our Constitution’ Town Hall Happening at 3rd Place in Boone

Published Monday, October 15, 2018 at 2:08 pm

On Monday, October 15, a coalition of nonpartisan groups will host a 90-minute, town hall in Boone as part of a statewide tour to educate voters about proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot this fall.

Tonight’s town hall will be taking place at 3rd Place, located at 132 Appalachian Street, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Watauga County stop will feature presentations and Q&A with voting experts and Watauga County residents and students opposed to the amendments, as well as provide voting resources, and share ways attendees can help other voters learn more about the proposed amendments.

“Polling shows most North Carolinians know very little about the important constitutional changes proposed on their ballot this fall,” said Jen Jones of Democracy North Carolina, one of eight nonpartisan groups taking part in the town halls. “We’ve found that voters are very surprised to hear the details and broad implications of these vaguely-worded amendments. The more voters learn, the less they like these proposals, and the more willing they are to help other voters make an informed choice.”

Interested voters can RSVP for this event at demnc.co/watatour. The Tour will stop in more than a dozen major cities and rural hubs across the state before Election Day (November 6). Stops include Brevard, Clayton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Rocky Mount, Salisbury, Roanoke Rapids, Fayetteville, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and Hillsborough.

The Tour is hosted by ACLU of North Carolina, Common Cause NC, Democracy North Carolina, North Carolina NAACP, NC Voters for Clean Elections (NCVCE), Progress NC, and Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ), as part of the “By the People” campaign.

