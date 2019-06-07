TONIGHT: Ensemble Stage Summer Season Begins with Premiere of ‘Fortune’

Published Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:49 pm

By Nathan Ham

The 2019 Ensemble Stage Professional Summer Season gets underway on Friday night with the Deborah Zoe Laufer’s romantic comedy “Fortune.”

“Fortune” will be performed from June 7 through June 15 at the Ensemble Stage Professional Theatre in Banner Elk.

This is a special moment for Ensemble Stage as it is the season opener but it also marks the North Carolina premiere for “Fortune.”

“Fortune” is the story of Maude, a lonely, surly, storefront psychic has accepted that love is not in the cards for her. She can see the future and knows this to be her fate. But when she takes pity on a love-hungry customer whom she tells is destined to the same fate, she decides fate is in need of a real butt-whipping. Thus begins a hilarious and clever, no-holes-barred, wrestling match, pitting love against predestination.

Tickets are $24 plus tax for adults and $22 plus tax for seniors and military personnel. All show performances will be at the Hahn Auditorium at the Banner Elk Cultural Conference Center, located at 185 Azalea Circle.

Dates and Times

Friday, June 7 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9 @ 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12 @ 2 p.m.

Friday, June 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

Ensemble Stage will present three other performances as the season continues along. “I’ll Be Back Before Midnight” is set to take place June 28 – July 6, “Opal’s Million Dollar Duck” will be performed July 26 – August 3 and “The Redeemer” will wrap up the summer season from August 16 – August 24.

For more information call 828-414-1844 or visit the Ensemble Stage website at http://www.ensemblestage.com/box_office_summer.html

