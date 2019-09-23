Together We Fight Breast Cancer in the High Country

Published Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12:27 pm

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For the second year, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) along with many other High Country businesses and organizations, have adopted a Together We Fight approach to breast cancer.

The collaborative approach took shape after several community organizations discussed ways to join forces to support breast cancer patients on a local level.

The Together We Fight collaborative includes the following community events and fundraisers.

September 28: Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock Black, Gold, and PINK Festival

Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock will host a Black, Gold and Pink Tailgate Party for the whole family on Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and family activities, located in the Courtyard near Tanger Shopper Services. And to launch the annual Tanger PINK campaign, their PINK beneficiary, High Country Breast Cancer Foundation, will be on-hand selling PINK cards. And then hang around for a live Concert in the Courtyard from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Don’t miss THE community party of the season where we’ll serve up great deals, great food, and great fun!

October 5: Mining for a Purpose

Longtime owners of Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine Randy and Trina McCoy along with their son, D’Artagnan, will host their 8th annual “Mining for a Purpose” event at the gem mine. The McCoys donate 100 percent of the proceeds from this event to the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center patient emergency fund. Since 2014, more than $96,000 has been donated through Mining for a Purpose to support the Cancer Center.

October 11: Pink Day

Back by popular demand, ARHS will host its 16th annual Pink Day celebration at both Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital. The breast cancer awareness event and fundraiser are free and open to the public.

10 a.m. to noon at Cannon Memorial Hospital lobby in Linville, NC.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Watauga Medical Center auditorium in Boone, NC.

Participants are encouraged to wear pink, purchase raffle tickets, schedule a mammogram, and hear remarks from a breast cancer survivor. Light refreshments will be provided.

Each year Pink Day raises money through raffle items and donations, 100 percent of which will support the Cancer Center.

October 12: Kilograms for Mammograms

This year CrossFit Boone, Seven Seals CrossFit, CrossFit Postal, and Ashe CrossFit are working together to support the cause through a program called Kilograms for Mammograms. This fitness-oriented fundraiser will celebrate survivors and help remove the cost barrier for those in need of a mammogram – all proceeds will go to the Wilma Redmond Mammography Fund. The 2nd annual event will also include a silent auction and kid-friendly exercise challenges. Kilograms for Mammograms will take place at the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center.

October 26: High Country Walk/Run for Breast Cancer

The 3rd annual High Country Walk/Run for Breast Cancer will take place in Blowing Rock, NC. The event is hosted by the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation and 100 percent of the funds raised are used to provide for the needs of breast cancer patients, survivors and their families in the High Country.

