Together in Collaboration, Lees-McRae College Becomes Academic Partner and Home Site of Faith Community Nurses International

International professional nursing organization, Faith Community Nurses International can now be found on the campus of Lees-McRae College.

In a recent partnership between FCNI and the Lees-McRae May School of Nursing and Health Sciences, the two have come together to provide FCNI with an academic partnership and home site.First established in 2013, “(FCNI) represents the interests of faith community nurses by providing nursing education and practice resources—including the quarterly, on-line, peer-reviewed International Journal of Faith Community Nurses (FCN) to promote optimal health outcomes for the individuals and communities they serve,” according to the FCNI website. “Our registered nurse members teach, manage, and practice faith community nursing, and are leaders in nursing education and research in faith community nursing.” Dr. Teri Darnall, assistant dean of nursing and health sciences at Lees-McRae and treasurer for FCNI said she was excited to bring FCNI to campus as a way to offer academic resources to its members, but also as a centralized location for the organization’s work. “Having FCNI collaborate with Lees-McRae to promote the work of this specialty nursing practice enhances the May School of Nursing and Health Science’s focus on leading rural nursing education and outreach. With the mission of serving those in the mountains and as an actively-practicing FCN here in Southern Appalachia, I am excited about the opportunities the college offers to both those who wish to become a faith community nurse and practicing FCNs.” President of FCNI Dr. Donna Callaghan also shared her thoughts on the recent partnership. “As current President of FCNI I am grateful and excited about the opportunity to advance the science of faith community nursing through this academic partnership. Members of our organization are committed to the continued development of faith community nursing as a specialty practice. Through this partnership, education programs and research support can assist in building FCNI’s foundation of evidence-based practice and outcome-focused research.” Lees-McRae is already embracing the FCNI by offering the foundations course. Starting on Friday, March 29, faculty from the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences will lead the eight-week online course utilizing the 2014 Foundations of Faith Community Nursing curriculum to help nurses in any faith or spiritual community to provide healing, wellness, health promotion, and disease prevention. Deadline to enter the course is Thursday, March 28. To learn more about the course, costs, and required materials visit here >> Both current and future nursing students at the college as well as those in the community are invited to join the FCNI. More information regarding annual memberships can be found here >>