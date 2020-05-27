Toe River Health District Updates COVID-19 Figures for Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Counties

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:36 am

By Tim Gardner

The Toe River Health District (TRHD) released updated Coronavirus (COVID-1) numbers for Tuesday, May 26, for the three North Carolina High Country counties that operate under its regional governing umbrella–Avery, Mitchell and Yancey.

Those figures include:

Avery- 531 People Tested

478 Negative Results

51 Pending Results

2 Positive Cases

Mitchell- 427 People Tested

228 Negative Results

191 Pending Results

8 Total Positive Cases

(Of those 8 total positives, 3 are active cases and 5 inflicted have recovered)

Yancey- 569 People Tested

552 Negative Results

7 Pending Results

10 Total Positive Cases

(Of those 10 total positives, 2 are active cases and 8 inflicted have recovered)

These figures include those tested for the potentially deadly virus, those tested who are confirmed not to be afflicted with the disease and those who are confirmed to be stricken with it. It also includes figures of those who have recovered from the disease and if the ones positive are still active, which means if the person afflicted with the disease have not recovered from it. Pending results means that those tested have neither been confirmed or not confirmed as having COVID-19, but the numbers of their results with be released as soon as possible.

TRHD officials wish to remind everyone to wear a face covering, wait six feet apart when you are around another person or more than one person and to wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer to help combat COVID-19.

If you’re a resident of, or a visitor to either of three counties and have questions about COVID-19, you are requested to call their local health departments:

Avery Co. Health Department (828)-733-6031

Mitchell Co. Health Department (828)-688-2371

Yancey Co. Health Department (828)-682-6118