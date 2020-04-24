Toe River Health District Releases New COVID-19 Figures For Avery, Yancey and Mitchell Counties

Published Friday, April 24, 2020 at 4:48 pm

By Tim Gardner

The Toe River Health District which includes health departments in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey, NC counties updated its most recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers on Friday, April 24th.

These figures include those tested for the potentially deadly virus, those confirmed not to be afflicted with the disease and those who are confirmed to be stricken with it. Pending results means that those tested have neither been confirmed or not confirmed as having COVID-19, but the numbers of their results with be released as soon as possible.

Mitchell County has had five confirmed cases. However, Avery and Yancey counties, also part of the Toe River Health District have not had any confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are among only seven counties in the State of North Carolina, which still have not had anyone afflicted with the disease.

The most updated case numbers as of April 24th include:

*Avery-

73 People Tested

71 Negative Results

2 Pending Results

0 Positive Results

*Mitchell-

106 People Tested

100 Negative Results

1 Pending Results

5 Total Positives

(Of those 5 total positives, we have 0 active cases, and all 5 have recovered)

*Yancey-

81 People Tested

79 Negative Results

2 Pending Results

As of 3:30 on Friday afternoon (April 24), North Carolina has had 8,203 cases of COVID-19 and 290 deaths because of it, according to State Health Department reports.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the emergency dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, Health Department officers, doctors and other medical professionals urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19:

Stay home

Especially stay home when sick

Practice social distancing- stay at least 6 feet away from others

Avoid contact with persons that you know are sick

Cover your cough (cough into the crook of your elbow; or use a tissue and throw in trash)

Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing)

If you do not have access to soap and water use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol

Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners

Continued use of these measures by everyone will decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Those in the Toe River Health District area can learn more about COVID-19 by contacting their local health departments at the following phone numbers:

Avery Co. Health Department (828)-733-6031

Mitchell Co. Health Department (828)-688-2371

Yancey Co. Health Department (828)-682-6118