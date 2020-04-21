Toe River Health District Maintains Low Numbers of COVID-19 Cases for Avery, Mitchell and Yancey

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:32 am

By Tim Gardner

As of Monday, April 20th, the Toe River, NC Health District, which encompasses Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties continues to have only five cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of the three counties, only Mitchell has had confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus.

The district’s most recent reporting numbers include:

Avery-

66 People Tested

65 Negative Results

1 Pending Results

0 Positive Results

Mitchell-

84 People Tested

79 Negative Results

0 Pending Results

2 People are Positive

3 People have Recovered

Yancey-

71 People Tested

71 Negative Results

0 Pending Results.

Avery and Yancey are two of only seven counties in the State of North Carolina that have had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Medical professionals remind everyone to:

Stay at home as much as possible, especially when you’re sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Wash your hands often

Cover your cough and/or sneeze

Clean and disinfect touch surfaces often

Anyone in the three-county area in the service umbrella of the Toe River Health District is encouraged to phone their local health department for questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those phone numbers are:

Avery Co. Health Department (828)-733-6031

Mitchell Co. Health Department (828)-688-2371

Yancey Co. Health Department (828)-682-6118.

North Carolina’s case count has doubled every 12 days, according to state medical data.

According to the National Center for Disease Control, North Carolina’s COVID-19 numbers (as of 10:00 p.m., April 20th) are:

Total Tested-79,484

Confirmed-6,867

Deaths-205