Toe River Health District COVID-19 Statistics Updated – Cases Surge and Mitchell County Has Second Fatality

Published Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:01 am

By Tim Gardner

The Toe River Health District, which encompasses Avery, Mitchell and Yancey, NC Counties, have identified additional Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to update its totals as of this morning (July 20) as follows:

*Avery County-58 positive cases. 10 of those afflicted with the disease have recovered and 48 of those cases remain active.

*Mitchell County-76 positive cases. 59 patients have recovered, 16 remain afflicted and 2 fatalities have occurred.

*Yancey County-88 positive cases. 67 have recovered and 21 are active.

The Mitchell County Health Department was notified Sunday, July 19, of its second COVID-19 associated death in Mitchell County. The individual, in his or her 60’s, was hospitalized at the time of death.

“We (TRHD and health department employees) want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this (deceased) individual,” said Diane Creek, Toe River Health District Health Director. “This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and social distancing to reduce the spread of this virus.”

Public health officials are working to complete investigations into the cases and they are contacting close contacts to those who have or have had the virus to try to help contain its spread. To protect individual privacy and for legalities, no further information about the cases will be released.

The Avery, Mitchell and Yancey County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through local media partners such as High-Country Press (hcpress.com).

