Todd Rice and Bill Aceto of Blue Ridge Realty & Investments Announce the Grand Opening of Their Lenoir Office

Todd Rice and Bill Aceto, co-owners of Blue Ridge Realty & Investments announce the Grand Opening of their Lenoir Office located at 215 Chruch Street NW in beautiful downtown Lenoir. The professional team includes Lenoir REALTOR® and Broker-In-Charge, Don Williams; REALTORS® Breanna McKay, Mary Baker, and Beverly Clark; in addition to the Broker Operations Manager, REALTOR® Michelle Hammond.

Blue Ridge Realty & Investments is one of the longest established independent real estate companies in Western North Carolina. The company was founded in 1981 and has consistently been a leader in real estate sales for residential, land, commercial, rentals, property management, and development. With a results-driven approach known for integrity, customer relations, and impeccable service, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments includes 7 Real Estate Office locations, 45+ REALTOR®/Broker Agents, and 7 Administrative Support Staff. Additionally, the company is on the cutting edge for technology, networking and marketing. Currently, the company is members of multiple marketing networks, four separate MLS systems and has agents licensed in three states.

The Blue Ridge Realty & Investments Lenoir Office is already securing its place as a leader in real estate servicing Lenoir, Hudson, Granite Falls, Hickory, Caldwell County, and the Catawba Valley.

Give Blue Ridge Realty & Investments a call today for any of your Real Estate needs; we’ve got you covered! For more information, or with interest in a Broker/REALTOR® position in Lenoir, please contact Todd Rice or Bill Aceto at [email protected]

