Todd Community Preservation Organization Receives Grant from Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership for Cook Memorial Park

The Todd Community Preservation Organization is one of 19 organizations recently awarded a 2019 matching grant by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership (BRNHA). The grant, in the amount of $7000, is designated for upgrades and repairs to Cook Memorial Park in downtown historic Todd, NC. Cook Memorial Park is the venue for the Todd Summer Concert Series.

The BRNHA generously awards grants in specific focus areas every two years throughout a 25-county area of Western NC designated by Congress in 2003 as the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area. One of the focus areas is support for venues that promote heritage music such as old-time, blue grass and folk music. To learn more about the BRNHA and this grant, visit www.blueridgeheritage.com. Grant and matching funds will be used throughout the year at Cook Memorial Park to upgrade the sound system, refurbish existing structures and grounds, and add a children’s dance floor, Wi-Fi, and a new grill.

The Todd Community Preservation Organization kicks off its 16th annual Summer Concert Series on June 15, 2019. The concerts in the park are family- friendly and free. Large tents are set up to protect concert-goers from sun or rain. Food off the grill is available for purchase. Concert-goers should bring a blanket or chair to sit on. This year’s schedule includes:

June 15, 6-8:00 pm – Amantha Mill

June 29, 6-8:00 pm – Lucky Strikes

July 4, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm – The King Bees (after the Todd Liberty Parade) July 13, 6-8:00 pm – Wayne Henderson & Friends

July 27, 6-8:00 pm – The Tillers

August 10, 6-8:00 pm – Cane Mill Road