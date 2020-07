Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:33 am

Looking Northwest from Sugar Mountain Tuesday evening July 14th at around 10 PM, Comet NEOWISE, Beech Mountain and the fine town of Banner Elk were all in view.

To see the comet over the next few nights using a compass or compass app, look around 325°to 330° northwest, reach out of your arm in front of you and the comet is about a fist distance above the horizon (10 to 15°)