Todd Bush Still on Watch for Comet NEOWISE Pictures Comes Across a Few Lightning Shots

Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:31 am

It’s still worth looking for Comet NEOWISE through July as it is now quite high in the Northwest night sky between dark and 11pm-ish. It’s below and to the left of the Big Dipper.

Ah the Clouds, so lovely yet its hard to see a comet through them. So here are some shots from last night (07-21-20 from 10:45-11pm) looking north from Banner Elk, at a somewhat different show. The first 2 are single shots that were pure luck. No photoshop funny stuff was done to either. The face in the second one was a total surprise after seeing it bigger on the computer screen. The third shot with the pitifully hidden but somewhat visible comet and lightning was a blend of 2 shots from the same location seconds apart.

Comet Photos by Todd Bush are now available for purchase. Metal Prints of C/2020 F3 Comet NEOWISE photos are now available here You can also find them at the Banner Elk Artists Gallery as well.