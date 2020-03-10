Today’s Email Announcements

Wednesday, March 11

7 pm – 9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, March 12

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30 – Close: Max n’ Min. Max and Min met listening to music right here in the mountains of Boone, NC. Local musicians, Max n’ Min blend their voices in a whimsical mix of folk, rock, blues, pop and anything that makes them smile. Max has been playing guitar since he was a teenager and Mindy pursued musical theater through her 20’s. Both put music on hold to raise families and careers and so they take great joy in performing together. In the past 3 years, Max n’ Min have been entertaining audiences weekly with their unique range of music and styles. Percussionist, Bryan McCutchen will be joining Max n’ Min at Lost Province.

Friday, March 13

7:30 pm – Close: Mason Jar Confessions. Dawn & Danny make up the core Acoustic Duet that features many special guests on various instruments. You never know who will show up to play! Featuring a mix of rock, folk, country and original music. Joined by special guests Blake Bostain on mandolin, perform original music as well as tasty covers. Come support, live, local music.

Saturday, March 14

6:00 pm – 8:30: Dane Page. Dane Page has been playing music professionally for 4 years in bars/coffeeshops/breweries and wherever else in the Charlotte and Boone area, but calls the Carolina Piedmont his home. He started playing guitar in 7th grade wanting to be Jimmy Page, and still does, but music has lead him to many different genres of music, and most recently, songwriting. His songwriting influences range from modern song writers (Amos Lee, Josh Ritter, Gregory Alan Isakov, Justin Townes Earle) to classic song writers (Merle Haggard, Hall & Oates, Woody Guthrie, Paul Simon).

8:30 pm – 11:30 pm: Rory Jagdeo and Randy Frisch. Hailing originally from Guyana, South America, Rory has been living in North Carolina for the last year and performing live for over 10 years. Rory (a.k.a the Indian Bob Dylan) performs solo with vocals, guitar, and harmonica. He captivates his audiences by weaving his own very unique Americana style throughout his own originals and cover songs from the ’60s/’70s (Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Bee Gees, Moody Blues, etc). He has recorded three solo albums: “Hanging On”, 2008, “Cling and You Die”, 2010, and most recently, “Coming Home”, 2016.

Lees-McRae College Communication Arts and Design Juried Student Art Exhibition Monday, March 16

Asheville-based multimedia artist Madalyn Wofford will be the guest judge during the Lees-McRae Communication Arts and Design juried student art exhibition Monday, March 16. Taking place in the King-Shivell Gallery in the Cannon Student Center, the show and opening reception will begin at noon followed by a lecture by Wofford. Awards will be given to the best in show as well as second and third place recipients. The exhibition, which will offer drinks and refreshments, is free and open to the public. Wofford, artist and owner of Glowspace Arts, a multimedia art studio in Swannanoa, North Carolina, creates screen printed apparel and stained glass pieces. In addition to her work there, she’s completed several murals for Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, as well as collaborative installations at the Black Mountain College Museum and Art Center’s annual {Re}Happening event. Wofford is also the art department coordinator at Warren Wilson College. The student art exhibition will be on display through April 10. Learn more about the Communication Arts and Design program here >> For more information, contact King-Shivell Gallery Director Michael Iauch at [email protected].

Calling All Volunteers and Runners for the 9th Annual Casting for Hope April 3-5