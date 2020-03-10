Today’s Email Announcements

This Week’s Events at Lost Province Brewing
Wednesday, March 11
7 pm – 9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7 pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, March 12
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30 – Close: Max n’ Min. Max and Min met listening to music right here in the mountains of Boone, NC. Local musicians, Max n’ Min blend their voices in a whimsical mix of folk, rock, blues, pop and anything that makes them smile. Max has been playing guitar since he was a teenager and Mindy pursued musical theater through her 20’s. Both put music on hold to raise families and careers and so they take great joy in performing together. In the past 3 years, Max n’ Min have been entertaining audiences weekly with their unique range of music and styles. Percussionist, Bryan McCutchen will be joining Max n’ Min at Lost Province.
Friday, March 13
7:30 pm – Close: Mason Jar Confessions. Dawn & Danny make up the core Acoustic Duet that features many special guests on various instruments. You never know who will show up to play! Featuring a mix of rock, folk, country and original music. Joined by special guests Blake Bostain on mandolin, perform original music as well as tasty covers. Come support, live, local music.
Saturday, March 14
6:00 pm – 8:30: Dane Page. Dane Page has been playing music professionally for 4 years in bars/coffeeshops/breweries and wherever else in the Charlotte and Boone area, but calls the Carolina Piedmont his home. He started playing guitar in 7th grade wanting to be Jimmy Page, and still does, but music has lead him to many different genres of music, and most recently, songwriting. His songwriting influences range from modern song writers (Amos Lee, Josh Ritter, Gregory Alan Isakov, Justin Townes Earle) to classic song writers (Merle Haggard, Hall & Oates, Woody Guthrie, Paul Simon).
8:30 pm – 11:30 pm: Rory Jagdeo and Randy Frisch. Hailing originally from Guyana, South America, Rory has been living in North Carolina for the last year and performing live for over 10 years. Rory (a.k.a the Indian Bob Dylan) performs solo with vocals, guitar, and harmonica. He captivates his audiences by weaving his own very unique Americana style throughout his own originals and cover songs from the ’60s/’70s (Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Tom Petty, Bee Gees, Moody Blues, etc). He has recorded three solo albums: “Hanging On”, 2008, “Cling and You Die”, 2010, and most recently, “Coming Home”, 2016.
Asheville-based multimedia artist Madalyn Wofford will be the guest judge during the Lees-McRae Communication Arts and Design juried student art exhibition Monday, March 16.
Taking place in the King-Shivell Gallery in the Cannon Student Center, the show and opening reception will begin at noon followed by a lecture by Wofford. Awards will be given to the best in show as well as second and third place recipients. The exhibition, which will offer drinks and refreshments, is free and open to the public.
Wofford, artist and owner of Glowspace Arts, a multimedia art studio in Swannanoa, North Carolina, creates screen printed apparel and stained glass pieces. In addition to her work there, she’s completed several murals for Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, as well as collaborative installations at the Black Mountain College Museum and Art Center’s annual {Re}Happening event. Wofford is also the art department coordinator at Warren Wilson College.
The student art exhibition will be on display through April 10. Learn more about the Communication Arts and Design program here >>
For more information, contact King-Shivell Gallery Director Michael Iauch at [email protected].
Calling All Volunteers and Runners for the 9th Annual Casting for Hope April 3-5
It’s that time again. We at Casting for Hope couldn’t be more excited about our 9th Annual Casting for Hope taking place April 3-5 at the Casting for Hope Retreat Center. It is going to be the best year yet. If you were keeping up with us on social media during the angler registration period, you saw that the 9th Annual Casting for Hope sold out for anglers within minutes (11 to be exact!) of the opening of registration. We are keenly aware that most events such as this plateau after three years and are often in decline after five years. But this event only gets stronger every year. And let us be clear: THAT IS BECAUSE OF YOU–our wonderful volunteers and supporters! Without YOU this event would be impossible. The life-saving, life-changing dollars we raise through this event would not be possible without your loyal support and gifts of time and talent. This event has grown into the premier fly fishing event on the east coast not because of us but rather because of YOU and YOUR SUPPORT of the women and families we serve with your help.
Registration is now open for volunteers and we know we can count on you. As always, we will provide meals and snacks for volunteers during the sessions they are volunteering, an official tournament shirt, and other swag as it comes available.
Our volunteer needs are the same as they have been in the past, primarily stream monitors who follow anglers to rivers and score the fish that they catch. We will additionally need sector judges for those experienced stream monitors who’d “like a promotion.”
You can register to volunteer here: http://castingforhope.org/casting-for-hope-gold-level-fly-fishing-tournament-volunteer-signup/
And you can find full information about the event here, as well as a link to sign up to volunteer: http://castingforhope.org/casting-for-hopes-gold-level-fishing-competition/
If you’ve always wanted to but never made the plunge and want to know more about what it means to volunteer as a stream monitor, here’s a quick video we did of what that entails: https://youtu.be/9UxSZV3025Q. It’s an awesome way to learn more about fly fishing from some of the best anglers in the country!
As always, please let us know if we can be of any help. You all make all this we do at Casting for Hope possible. Thank you!
Schedule of Events
Friday, April 3, 2020:
11:00-1:00–Registration and social gathering at The Casting for Hope Retreat Center on Little Rock Creek
1:00-1:30–Rules Meeting
1:30-2:30–Travel Time to venues for Session 1
3:00-6:00–Fishing session 1
6:00-7:00–Travel back; please turn scores in ASAP.
6:00 onward–Dinner will be available at the Casting for Hope Retreat Center
Saturday, April 4, 2020
7:15-8:00: Travel Time to Venues for Fishing Session 2
8:00-11:00: Fishing Session 2
LUNCH WILL BE AVAILABLE from 11:00-2:00
1:15-2:00: Travel Time to Venues for Fishing Session 3 (Folks going to the North Toe will be encouraged to leave early and return early).
2:00-5:00: Fishing Session 3
5:00-5:45: Travel Time and Scoring
5:45-8:00: Social Hours
8:00: Reporting of Scoring for Sessions 1-3
Sunday, April 5, 2020
7:15-8:00: Travel Time to Venues for Fishing Session 4
8:00-11:00: Fishing Session 4
LUNCH WILL BE AVAILABLE from 11:00-2:00
1:15-2:00: Travel Time to Venues for Fishing Session 5 (Folks going to North Toe will be encouraged to leave early and return early)
2:00-5:00 Fishing Session 5
5:00-5:30: Travel Time Back
5:30-6:30: Scoring
6:30-7:00: Announcements of Winners and Presentations of Prizes
7:00—: Social Hours
As always, a complete competitor packet with full directions and beat maps will be e-mailed to the fleet of competitors well in advance of the competition.
Prospective Students are Invited to Experience Lees-McRae During Open House April 25
Rising high school juniors and seniors can learn about Lees-McRae, its academic offerings, and living and learning spaces during Open House Saturday, April 25.
Activities throughout the first half of the day will include a guided campus tour, an academic program information fair, and sessions to learn about financial aid and student life. The second half of the day will include optional activities visitors can take part in. Those include additional campus building tours, program information sessions, and auditions for theatre arts scholarships.
Though rising high school juniors and seniors may find the event most helpful, all are welcome to come learn about the college and its programs. Advising sessions will be available to transfer students.
Learn more and register for Open House here >>
With questions or to speak with someone in the Office of Admission, call 828.898.5241 or email [email protected].
13th Annual Early Bird Wildflower Walk and Plant Sale is May 2
The Daniel Boone Native Gardens kick off the 2020 season with the 13th Annual EARLY BIRD WILDFLOWER WALK & PLANT SALE from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. Native plants will be available from local vendors. The event is free. Bring the family, hike Strawberry Hill Arboretum or visit historic Squire Boone Cabin.
“Don’t miss unique spring flowers. And, we can help you with native plants which attract pollinators to your home garden,” said Debbie Shetterly, board member of the Gardens and chair of the High Country Audubon chapter.
Dr. Annkatrin Rose, chair of the Blue Ridge Chapter for the NC Native Plant Society added, “Experts will help you discover rarely seen specimens during our guided walk.”
“The gardens contain more than 200 unique species of native plants, many of which offer the best display of color during spring,” added Robert Oelberg, landscape architect and board member.
Vendors participating include Gardens of the Blue Ridge, Neal’s Natives for the NPS, Shady Grove Gardens, Southeastern Native Plant Nursery, Little Saps Greenhouse, Woodbine Nursery and Bill Weaver Nursery. “We try to offer native plants that are difficult to find elsewhere. Plants range from ephemeral wildflowers to native shrubs.”
On Saturday, May 16th, 2020, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Spring Excursion – a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the majestic mountains and beautiful countryside of western North Carolina from Dillsboro through Bryson City and the Nantahala Gorge. This trip will cover all the completed operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Tuckasegee, Little Tennessee, and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993 movie, The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, was filmed in Dillsboro along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. [The wreckage of the set can still be viewed on the outbound train from Dillsboro.] The railroad was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, My Fellow Americans, starring Jack Lemmon and James Gardner, when they stumble onto a charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie, Forces of Nature, starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, also were filmed on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
The excursion will depart Johnson City, TN, by motor coach at 8:15 am from the parking lot of Liberty Bell Middle School. There will be a passenger pick-up at 9:00 am in the Asheville/Weaverville area for passengers who find that location more convenient. Passengers may also choose to drive on their own to Dillsboro.
Upon arriving in Dillsboro, passengers will have time to see the Jarrett House, a hotel landmark built in 1884, and visit shops along with visiting restaurant before boarding the excursion train at 1:00 pm for the 4.5-hour trip. As the train leaves Dillsboro, passengers will see the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad shops and the filming location of The Fugitive. The track follows along the Tuckasegee River and travels through the famous Cowee Tunnel on its way to Bryson City. Rising to Fontana Lake it follows the Little Tennessee River, crosses the Fontana Lake Trestle, passes the Nantahala Outdoor Center, and enters the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge, following the shore line of the exciting Nantahala River. [Video clip online at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/]
Upon reaching the end of the line, the train will return to the Nantahala Outdoor Center. Passengers will board buses for the return trip. The expected arrival times are Dillsboro at 5:50 pm, Weaverville at 7:15 pm, and Johnson City at 8:00 pm.
TICKETS – Passengers may choose comfortable seating in Tourist Coach Class which is climate-controlled train cars: All passenger cars are heated and restrooms are located on all buses and throughout the train.
TOURIST COACH CLASS ticket price is $85/adult and $69/child [2-12]
MEALS – Passengers have several options for meals aboard the train.
BOX LUNCH – Includes chips, cookie, and choice of drink. Passengers will pick up box lunches in the Concessions Car on the train. Box lunches must be pre-purchased with ticket order atm$11.00 per meal.
BOX LUNCH OPTIONS: [select on Meal Order Form]
Turkey and Cheese on Croissant
Baked Chicken Breast on Croissant
CONCESSIONS CAR – sandwiches, drinks, chips, and snacks will be available for purchase onboard
BRING YOUR OWN – a small cooler is acceptable if you wish to bring food with you on the train
Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered only online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link
Questions about the trip? Go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email [email protected]