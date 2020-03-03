Today’s Email Announcements

Tuesday, March 3

Get Lost for a Cause benefiting Boone Greenway Skatepark. Lost Province is helping raise money for the Boone Greenway Skatepark! Tuesday, March 3rd Recess will be taking over the brewery from 6 pm-10 pm to show some skate videos and raise money for the park! All day Lost Province will be donating 10% of sales to the park. Make sure you get over there and grab some food and a beverage and support the cause!

Wednesday, March 4

7 pm-9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, March 5

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Chris McGinnis. Chris McGinnis is a singer-songwriter from the foothills of North Carolina. Resting between heartaches and hiccups, his songs are often narrative-driven snapshots of everyday life.

Friday, March 6

7:30 pm -Close: Tim McWilliams Band. Tim McWilliams is an accomplished flat-picking and finger-style guitarist, embodying the diverse roots music traditions of Western North Carolina. Upon receiving his M.A. in Appalachian Music: Roots & Influences from Appalachian State University in 2014, Tim launched his professional music career with a three-month cross-country tour. Since then, he has performed full-time as the leader his group, The Tim McWilliams Band, as well as a solo artist. While continuing to grow and evolve as a musician, Tim already has notable achievements which include: receiving an endorsement by Larrivee Guitars, performing more than 800 shows on stages throughout the greater Southeast, and performing at many iconic regional festivals, such as MerleFest, LEAF, Fall for Greenville, and the Downtown Asheville Independence Day Celebration.

Saturday, March 7

7:30 pm -Close: Swing Guitars. Boone’s own gypsy band “Swing Guitars” has been active for almost a decade performing acoustic “Hot Club” style jazz in area restaurants, music festivals and civic concert series. Playing a mix of gypsy jazz standards, swing classics, originals and modern jazz tunes, the acoustic group focuses on the music of Django Reinhardt and other early jazz pioneers. Guitarists Andy Page, Jim Schaller and Jay Brown along with Ben McPherron on bass are experienced musicians widely known to High Country music fans. An evening with Swing Guitars promises a variety of sounds perfect for socializing, eating, drinking and dancing!

Watauga County Commissioners’ Meeting Canceled

The Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ Board Room serves as an official voting place on Election Day. Due to the date of the primary election, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020, has been canceled. Therefore, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will hold only one regular meeting in March which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, beginning at 5:30 P.M. in the Commissioners’ Board Room in the Watauga County Administration Building located at 814 West King Street, Boone, North Carolina. For information or questions, please call (828) 265-8000. Leon Lewis Presents to High Country Writers on March 12 High Country Writers welcomes ASU Professor Leon Lewis as presenter at our meeting of Thursday, March 12th at the Watauga County Library at 10 a.m. His topic is “Wandering in the World of Words.” Programs are co-sponsored by the Library and the public is invited. Dr. Lewis has published extensively in the area of 20th century American and British Literature and film. His works include books, Of No Interest to the Nation: A Jewish Family in France, 1925-1945 (Wayne State University Press, 2004) and Eccentric Individuality in William Kotzwinkle’s The Fan Man, E. T., Doctor Rat, and Other Works of Fantasy and Fiction (The Edwin Mellen Press, 2002), and critical essays on the works of Robert Frost, Salmon Rushdie, John Updike, William S. Burroughs and E. E. Cummings. He edited Robert M. Young: Essay on the Films (2005) and John Alton: Essays on the Cinematographer’s Art and Craft (2020). He holds degrees from Oberlin College, University of Pennsylvania, and a PhD from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Before coming to Appalachian State in 1974, he taught at Long Island University in Brooklyn, NY; at New York University in Manhattan, NY; and at the University College of Wales at Aberystwyth. High Country Writers has been “energizing writers since 1995!” Regular meetings are at the Watauga County Public Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of most months from ten until noon and speakers’ presentations are co-sponsored with the Library. HCW members present writing skills workshops at Blue Ridge Artspace the first Thursday of the month, and partner with the Watauga County Arts Council in hosting these workshops. For more information and a current calendar, visit the website: http://www.highcountrywriters.org. Guests are welcome. The Walker Center Presents The Haggard Brothers Tribute to Merle Haggard with Special Guest Emi Sunshine The Walker Center, on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present The Haggard Brothers Tribute to Merle Haggard with special guest Emi Sunshine on Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Wells Fargo. The sons of Merle Haggard are carrying on their father’s legacy with a tour dedicated to his impact on the country music world. Having toured and played with their father for years, Ben and Noel will join together with Merle’s band for a great evening of memories and music. With the same natural phrasing and richly sonorous voices that one would expect, Ben and Noel add their own fresh takes on Merle’s legendary songs like “Silver Wings,” “Mama Tried,” and “The Fighting Side of Me.” EmiSunshine has already graced some of the most prestigious stages–from the “Today Show,” to the Grand Ole Opry (over a dozen times) and most recently, “Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey” last April. Additionally, EmiSunshine stars in and performs three songs in her latest film appearance on “The King,” alongside such celebrities as Roseanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke, Alec Baldwin and more. The film featured at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and premiered at Cannes Film Festival, where Emi performed. A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or [email protected] Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook. The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experiences and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets, and parties for our community. The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco-Free. Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

