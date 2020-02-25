Today’s Email Announcements

Tuesday, February 25

6 pm – 8 pm: Beer 101. A five-course beer pairing dinner featuring IPAs. Call for Reservations

Wednesday, February 26

7 pm – 9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, February 27

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for a special Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. 10% of the sale of food from the night benefit the work of the ASU Chapter of The National Student Speech Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA). NSSLHA is the only national student organization for pre-professionals studying communication sciences and disorders (CSD) recognized by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). Sign up beginning at 6:30 PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805.

Friday, February 28

7:30 pm – Close: Mamma Molasses. North Carolina Native, currently based in the “Birthplace of Country Music” Bristol, TN/VA; singer-songwriter Ella Patrick, aka Momma Molasses has been steadily gaining ground as new voice in roots music. Singing with a rich, syrupy-sweet alto, and accompanied by her homespun finger-picked parlor guitar; Momma Molasses harkens back to the “classic” era of country music, blending flavors of old-time, swing, blues, folk, and bluegrass. Commonly compared by listeners to female greats such as; Patsy Cline, Maybelle Carter, and an “acoustic” Janis Joplin; Momma Molasses has an unforgettable vocal tone, and a unique guitar style. While touring full time, she also curates a radio program, broadcasting live from The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, on WBCM-LP Radio Bristol, and hosts a monthly concert series for emerging musicians called “For The Song’s Sake” in Bristol, TN.

Saturday, February 29

7:30 pm – Close: Abigail Dowd Duo. Singer/songwriter Abigail Dowd grew up under the North Carolina longleaf pines and hints of the early Celtic settlers weave through her music. Her lyrics are mesmerizing and her bluesy voice has been described as “a rare thing that is at once strong and generous in its vulnerability.” She blends her classical guitar style with the edgy bass and percussion of Jason Duff, a Greensboro native and longtime musician.

Celebrate World Spay Day with SNIPS at Basil’s on Friday, February 28