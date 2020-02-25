Today’s Email Announcements

This Week’s Events at Lost Province Brewing
Tuesday, February 25
6 pm – 8 pm: Beer 101. A five-course beer pairing dinner featuring IPAs. Call for Reservations
Wednesday, February 26
7 pm – 9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!
Thursday, February 27
$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).
7:30-Close: Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. Join Lost Province for a special Open Mic Night hosted by Mike Preslar. 10% of the sale of food from the night benefit the work of the ASU Chapter of The National Student Speech Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA). NSSLHA is the only national student organization for pre-professionals studying communication sciences and disorders (CSD) recognized by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). Sign up beginning at 6:30 PM. You must be present. Sing, Play, or Stand Up Comedy. Show us your talent! 15 min. time slots. Keep it ‘Family Friendly. Sound Equipment provided. Hosted by ‘Cowboy Mike. For more information, contact Mike at (828)-387-0805.
Friday, February 28
7:30 pm – Close: Mamma Molasses. North Carolina Native, currently based in the “Birthplace of Country Music” Bristol, TN/VA; singer-songwriter Ella Patrick, aka Momma Molasses has been steadily gaining ground as new voice in roots music. Singing with a rich, syrupy-sweet alto, and accompanied by her homespun finger-picked parlor guitar; Momma Molasses harkens back to the “classic” era of country music, blending flavors of old-time, swing, blues, folk, and bluegrass. Commonly compared by listeners to female greats such as; Patsy Cline, Maybelle Carter, and an “acoustic” Janis Joplin; Momma Molasses has an unforgettable vocal tone, and a unique guitar style. While touring full time, she also curates a radio program, broadcasting live from The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, on WBCM-LP Radio Bristol, and hosts a monthly concert series for emerging musicians called “For The Song’s Sake” in Bristol, TN.
Saturday, February 29
7:30 pm – Close: Abigail Dowd Duo. Singer/songwriter Abigail Dowd grew up under the North Carolina longleaf pines and hints of the early Celtic settlers weave through her music. Her lyrics are mesmerizing and her bluesy voice has been described as “a rare thing that is at once strong and generous in its vulnerability.” She blends her classical guitar style with the edgy bass and percussion of Jason Duff, a Greensboro native and longtime musician.
Downtown Boone Officer Reception at The Jones House is Saturday, February 29
Tom Dooley Auditions Happening March 16-17
Auditions for TOM DOOLEY: A Wilkes County Legend will now be held March 16-17 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bleu Moon Studio Space – 216 9th St., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
Annual Grief Camp Offers Children Help with Loss
Caldwell Hospice will offer an opportunity to help grieving children. We may not recognize their grief because children express grief differently from adults. When children experience death, they may think they are the only ones in the world who have ever lost a mom, dad, grandparent or other loved one. At Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp, children will learn that they are not alone, their feelings are normal, and it is okay to remember their loved ones.
Caldwell Hospice’s annual Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Redwood Park’s McCreary Family Fitness Center, 450 Redwood Street, Hudson, NC. For over 20 years, children ages six through 12 who are grieving the loss of a loved one have been invited to spend a day devoted to remembering and healing through grief related activities. Through age-appropriate activities including art projects, lessons on coping skills, and interacting with their peers, children will gain a better understanding of grief and realize they are not alone. As they talk, draw, write, listen, and laugh, children can find the healing tools they need.
Good Mourning Children’s Grief Camp is facilitated by Caldwell Hospice staff and specially trained adult and teen volunteers. Lunch and snacks will be provided. There is no cost to participants due to the generosity and support of the community, Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory, and Hudson Parks & Recreation.
Ashewood Grief and Counseling Services, grief support care of Caldwell Hospice, helps individuals of all ages and their families cope with the loss of people they love. Grief support services are provided at no cost to the community, even to those with no affiliation with hospice services. For more information, or to register for grief camp, contact Bereavement Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSWA at 828.754.0101, 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or email [email protected], visit www.caldwellhospice.org or Facebook.
For over 37 years, Caldwell Hospice has helped patients and families face life’s most difficult journey—the end of life. Caldwell Hospice, the only community-owned hospice care provider in Ashe and Watauga Counties and one of two in Avery, is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Medicare-certified, and licensed by the State of North Carolina.
2020 Mountaineer Spring Tour Schedule Announced
Championship-level success, major facility enhancements and comprehensive excellence will be among the leading topics during the 2020 Mountaineer Spring Tour presented by the Yosef Club.
App State Athletics’ annual caravan will make seven stops in the state of North Carolina, plus one in Atlanta.
The tour will officially kick off Monday evening, March 23, in Raleigh and conclude with an April 2 lunch stop in Asheville. Following the first stop in Raleigh, there will also be visits to Greensboro (Tuesday evening, March 24), Winston-Salem (Wednesday lunch, March 25), Wilkesboro (Wednesday evening, March 25), Atlanta (Monday evening, March 30), Charlotte (Tuesday evening, March 31) and Hickory (Wednesday evening, April 1) before the Asheville finale.
The Charlotte stop begins at 4:30 p.m. as a lead-up to the 6 p.m. baseball game between App State and South Carolina in Charlotte’s BB&T Ballpark.
Featured attendees during the 2020 Mountaineer Spring Tour will include Director of Athletics Doug Gillin, new head football coach Shawn Clark and men’s basketball coach Dustin Kerns, along with other coaches and members of the App State athletics and alumni association staffs. Guests will be treated to exclusive updates on the new end zone project and other athletics facility enhancements. There will also be photo opportunities with the Sun Belt Football Championship and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl trophies.
“The Mountaineer Spring Tour is always a special opportunity for our coaches and staff to get on the road and meet with our loyal fans and alumni across the state of North Carolina and Atlanta,” Gillin said. “We’re excited to share details about the progress of the Mountaineer Impact initiative, which includes support of student-athlete scholarships, endowments, facilities and comprehensive excellence. It’s great to be a Mountaineer!”
Admission for the tour events in Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Hickory and Asheville is $20. Admission to the Mountaineer Spring Tour event in Charlotte is $10, and it’s $40 including the event, a ticket to that night’s baseball game and a buffet dinner. Admission to the Wilkesboro event is $10, and admission to the Atlanta event is $25.
Guests are asked to register for events by clicking on the REGISTER links below, by contacting Jennifer Spink in the Yosef Club office by phone at 828-262-3109 or by emailing her at [email protected]. Space is limited for one of App State Athletics’ most popular events of the year, so fans are encouraged to register early.
Each event will offer easy opportunities to sign up or enhance your Yosef Club membership and purchase 2020 football season tickets.
When posting about Spring Tour events on social media, please use the hashtag #MountaineerSpringTour.
Mountaineer Spring Tour 2020 (#MountaineerSpringTour)
Monday, March 23 (5:30 p.m.) — Raleigh — Marriott Crabtree Valley
Tuesday, March 24 (5:30 p.m.) — Greensboro — Well-Spring Theatre
Wednesday, March 25 (11:30 a.m.) — Winston-Salem — Foothills Brewery at Footnote
Wednesday, March 25 (5 p.m.) — Wilkesboro — Anchor Coffee Co.
Monday, March 30 (5:30 p.m.) — Atlanta — SweetWater Brewing Company
Tuesday, March 31 (4:30 p.m.) — Charlotte — BB&T Ballpark
Wednesday, April 1 (5:30 p.m.) — Hickory — The Crossing at Hollar Mill
Thursday, April 2 (11:30 a.m.) — Asheville — Pack’s Tavern
Caldwell Hospice Serving the High Country Seeks Adult Volunteers for Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties
Caldwell Hospice Serving the High Country will hold adult volunteer training March 31 and April 2, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Ashe County Public Library, 148 Library Road, West Jefferson, NC. Caldwell Hospice invites caring men and women with a desire to help their neighbors to attend the two-day training.
Caldwell Hospice’s High Country volunteers are compassionate adults of all ages and walks of life who share their time and talents with patients and their families. Our volunteers are able to volunteer on a flexible schedule, including weekends and evenings, and even an hour or two a month makes a difference! Volunteers are a vital part of the care Caldwell Hospice provides in the community.
The comprehensive training will help prospective volunteers better understand the dynamics of the end-of-life process and prepare them to effectively provide companionship and emotional support to patients and their families.
The primary need at this time is for volunteers who will provide companionship to patients in the patients’ homes or in long-term-care facilities. Other specific needs include:
- Volunteers willing to provide caregiver relief;
- Volunteers who can videotape Legacy Project interviews with patients;
- Volunteer hairstylists who can provide free salon services to patients;
- Veterans who can make Veterans Honoring Veterans presentations to patients who served in the military.
For over 37 years, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care has helped patients and families face life’s most difficult journey—the end of life. Caldwell Hospice, the only not-for-profit hospice care provider in Ashe and Watauga Counties, and one of two in Avery, is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Medicare-certified, and licensed by the State of North Carolina.
For more information or to register for this adult volunteer training, contact Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator Erica Andrews at 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY, or email [email protected].
High Country Realtors to award $6,000 in Scholarships; Deadline is April 17
Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 High Country Association of Realtors® (HCAR) scholarship program.
A total of four scholarships are available to college-bound high school seniors based on demonstrated academic aspiration and community service. One $3,000 scholarship and three $1,000 scholarships will be awarded by the HCAR Board of Directors. A recipient will be selected from each of the counties HCAR comprises: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga.
The purpose of the program is to help build young leaders of character who live with high ethical standards and are committed to service in their personal, academic, and social lives.
AJ Ayers, a graduate of Avery County High School, was the 2019 recipient of the HCAR scholarship program. The salutatorian of his graduating class, Ayers also graduated from the
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics online program. He planned to attend NC State and pursue a career in mechanical engineering.
The 2020 application can be found online at www.highcountryrealtors.org/scholarship. All applications must be received by Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. Applicants must be high school
seniors within Alleghany, Ashe, Avery or Watauga counties, and planning to attend trade school or college upon graduation, including all community, public, or private universities.
RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF THE 19TH AMENDMENT TO THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION
WHEREAS, the women’s suffrage movement began in Seneca Falls, New York in 1848 at a women’s rights convention; and,
WHEREAS, thanks to the hard work and sacrifices of many brave women over a period of more than seventy years, women were finally granted the right to vote; and,
WHEREAS, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States was passed in 1919, and was ratified in August 1920, ensuring equal participation for women in our Nation’s
democracy system; and,
WHEREAS, today, millions of women exercise their right to vote every opportunity they get and often look for the opportunity to support quality women who have made the sacrifices necessary to hold public office; and,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Town Council for the Town of Boone recognizes that women today constitute a majority vote in the state of North Carolina and the United States, and are running for office in higher than ever numbers; and,
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that in the year 2020, the Town of Boone celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, and encourages everyone to register and vote in every election.
CCC&TI Now Registering for 2020 Job Training, Continuing Education Courses
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming Continuing Education courses, including workforce development, career training and general interest. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:
Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 27 to Nov. 4. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $199. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-3811.
Furniture Technology Institute – Automated Cutting
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class beginning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from March 3 to May 28 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
EPA Refrigerant Recovery/Recycling Certification – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer an EPA Refrigerated Recovery/Recycling Certification class on Saturday, April 4 and Saturday, April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 14-hour course will prepare technicians to take the CFC recovery/recycling certification examination, which is offered as a part of the course. The cost of the class is $71. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Aviation Ground School – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Aviation Ground School: Pilots on Mondays and Wednesdays from April 20 through Aug. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
HVAC II – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 2) on Mondays and Wednesdays from May 6 through Aug. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
HVAC III – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Advanced HVAC (Level 3) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 7 through Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Industrial Maintenance II – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Industrial Maintenance (Level 2) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 7 through Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This course is designed to provide students with entry-level skills with automation, blueprint/schematic reading, troubleshooting, problem-solving, electricity, welding, hydraulics and others. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Plumbing III – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Plumbing (Level 3) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 7 through Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $181. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Electrical Lineman I – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Electrical Lineman I Monday through Friday from March 9 to April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This course will prepare students for a career as an apprentice to a Journeyman Lineman. The program will cover skills to install, operate, maintain and repair indoor and outdoor residential, commercial and industrial electrical systems as well as associated power transmission lines. The course is a mix of classroom hours and practical, hands-on training. The cost of the class is $1,091, which includes registration and required equipment. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.
OSHA-10 General Industry – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an OSHA-10 course on March 11 through March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The 10-hour course will provide general awareness of recognizing, preventing and reporting hazards within general industry settings. Training will be conducted by an OSHA-authorized trainer. Upon full completion of the course, students will receive an official 10-hour General Industry Safety and Health completion card. The course will cover topics such as walking and working surfaces, emergency action plans, personal protection equipment and hazard communication. The cost of the class is $75. For more info, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
App State-ECU 2021 Game Change
The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday afternoon that the 2021 football game between App State and East Carolina, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, would be moved to Thursday, Sept. 2. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
App State and ECU will kick off the 2021 college football season ahead of Labor Day Weekend in the teams’ first meeting since 2012. App State will serve as the home team in Charlotte. The in-state schools will also play in 2024 (Greenville), 2025 (Boone) and 2026 (Greenville) as part of a four-game series that was announced in January 2017.
“Hosting an in-state opponent in Charlotte at an NFL stadium remains a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, alumni and fans,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “Charlotte contains our biggest alumni base and is a prime location for prospective Mountaineer student-athletes and fans. It will be a proud moment when App State and ECU kick off the 2021 college football season.”
App State leads the all-time series 19-12 over ECU, but the two programs have met only twice since 1979.
App State began spring practice Tuesday in preparation for the 2020 season. Last fall, the Mountaineers put together a historic 13-1 campaign and finished No. 18 in the final Amway Coaches poll and No. 19 in the final Associated Press poll. App State has been the highest-ranked FBS team from North Carolina each of the last two seasons and achieved the most wins ever by an in-state FBS team last fall.
Power Shut Off Scams: Caller Posing as Utility Demands Immediate Payment
In this ongoing widespread scam, which frequently targets residential accounts or small businesses, a telephone caller poses as an electric utility company employee. The caller claims the person or business is behind on their electric bill and threatens to shut off the customer’s power unless an immediate payment is made. In many cases, the customer is told to use a pre-paid debit card or a money transfer service.
In some cases, the scammer has information about the person’s address and directs them to a particular site to pay.
Blue Ridge Energy is warning members about this ongoing scam, which takes on various forms as scammers try different tactics to gain consumer trust to get their money.
Blue Ridge Energy provides the following information to help members not fall prey to a utility scammer:
The facts:
- If your account is past due, you will receive written notice of your account status, with instructions on how to avoid disconnection of service, on your monthly bill from Blue Ridge Energy. In fact, you’ll receive several notices and opportunities to pay late bill.
- While our representative may call a member whose bill is in arrears in order to remind them that a payment is due, the representative would explain how a payment can be made using our established payment options, including logging into your personal online account at BlueRidgeEnergy.com, coming by our office or calling us at 1-800-451-5474. We will not demand payment over the phone, in person, or at any particular physical location.
- Our utilities do not accept prepaid debit cards or wire transfers as payment, and our representatives will not demand your bank information or credit card number over the phone.
What should you do:
- If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately. NEVER share any of your personal information such as your banking account information, social security number, or Blue Ridge Energy account number.
- Be aware that scammers often use Caller ID spoofing software to misrepresent the source of a phone call, or provide you with a fake “verification” phone number. These call-back numbers may even include exact replicas of company greetings and hold messaging.
- If you would like to verify your account status, Blue Ridge Energy is available 24/7 by calling any of the numbers on our website: https://www.blueridgeenergy.com/company/locations, or by logging into to your account under “My Account” at BlueRidgeEnergy.com. You also have access to your account when you download and log into your account on our Blue Ridge Energy mobile app.
- If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact your local police department or your state attorney general’s office.
Blue Ridge Energy reminds members to always be alert for possible scams. Protect yourself by knowing how to check your account and how to contact a number you are sure is for Blue Ridge Energy any time, day or night, that you have a question about your account status.