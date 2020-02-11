Today’s Email Announcements

Wednesday, February 12

7 pm – 9 pm Trivia Night: Beginning at 7 pm, Lost Province will be hosting Trivia Night. Compete on your own or on a team! The competition gets started at 7pm so come a little early for a pizza and a pint and get your seat!

Thursday, February 13

$3.00 Thursday and College Night-$3.00 pints on all Lost Province brewed beers (except high gravity).

7:30-Close: Live Music with Makayla Rae. Makayla Rae is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter and pianist from Boone, North Carolina. Rae produces her own music. Her latest single “Be With You” is out now on all

platforms.

Friday, February 14

7:30 pm – Close: Staci Braun. Loooove songs, live at the best place for local brews, wood-fired pizzas, and FUN! in the high country of NC. Come join Staci Braun for covers of favorite love songs, an original or two ;), and the Valentine’s Day EPIC playlist. Staci is a (recovering) doctor, writing songs, singing my heart out and banging the keys with every fiber of her soul.

Saturday, February 15

7:30 pm – Close: Woodie and the String Pullers. Woodie & The String Pullers are 3 witty gents from Charlotte, NC who play authentic acoustic instruments. Their repertoire covers the map…. including Pop, Rock, Country, Indie and Reggae. They may look like a bluegrass band…but don’t be fooled; they are everything but a bluegrass band. Each member sings and plays multiple instruments. They play covers in their own unique style. Once the audience starts to make requests…then the magic starts! Jerry “The Jacket” Dowd: Bass, Vocals, Guitar, Manual Juicer & Professional Grade Weed Eater. Kevin “The String Breaker” Russell: Guitar, Vocals, Percussion, Bass, Eggbeater & Garlic Press. Mark “Syko” Sykes: Mandolin, Vocals, Dobro, Spatula & Measuring Cup, Chief Commodian…err rather… Comedian.

Appalachian State Board of Trustees on Meet on February 12

The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of Appalachian State University will convene for a meeting on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in the Chancellor’s Office Conference Room, 4th floor of the B. B. Dougherty Administration Building on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. AGENDA 1. Call to Order

2. Resolution for Issuance of Special Obligations Bonds ACTION

3. Resolution for Issuance of Millennial Campus Revenue Bonds ACTION

4. Adjournment

Ashe County Wordkeepers Meeting Happening on Saturday, February 15

Writers! Come to Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country at the Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson, North Carolina, on Saturday, February 15th. Musical entertainment begins at 3:30. and the readings commence at 4:00. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience awaits your own original works. Readers are asked to keep their selections, from any genre, to under five minutes, but please join us and share, or at least join us and listen. If you would like to read, please contact Diana Renfro at [email protected] so that she can reserve your slot.

NCNPS Blue Ridge Chapter to Meet on February 17

Our monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, at the Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone. The meeting room will open at 6:30 and we’ll start the meeting at 7:00. This month, Charlie Brady, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Conservancy, will update us on conservation efforts in the High Country. A reminder about winter weather: If the Watauga County schools are closed for the day on our meeting date the meeting will be cancelled for that month!

Planning Board Meeting Location Changed for February 17

Due to One-Stop voting for the March 2020 Primary Election taking place in the Watauga County Board of Commissioners’ Board Room, the location of the Monday, February 17, 2020, Watauga County Planning Board meeting has changed to the Appalachian Enterprise Center located at 130 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, North Carolina. The Planning Board meeting will begin at 5:30 P.M. If you have questions, please call the Watauga County Planning and Inspections Department at 828-265-8043.

Upcoming High Country Rural Planning Organization Meetings February 19

The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the High Country Council of Governments building located at 468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. The RTCC will meet at 10:00 AM and the RTAC will meet a 2 PM. The meetings are open to the public. This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact High Country RPO Transportation Planner at (828) 265-5434 ext. 135 or at 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 for accommodations for this request. Esta información está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Por favor, póngase en contacto con High Country RPO Transportación Planner al (828) 265-5434 ext. 135 o en 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 de alojamiento para esta solicitud.” WCC to Host SkillsUSA Northwest Region 7 Rally & Career Showcase on February 24 Wilkes Community College will host the high school SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally & Career Showcase on February 24, 2020. The opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Walker Center and the award ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. Established in 2005, the WCC chapter of SkillsUSA is the largest postsecondary SkillsUSA group in N.C. with over 350 students and over 200 in the secondary-level membership. WCC students regularly win medals at state and national competitions. Region 7 encompasses the following counties, although other counties may elect to participate in WCC’s event: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin, as well as the Home School Association of North Carolina and Christian schools. All SkillsUSA members and advisors and Career and Technical Education (CTE) students can participate in this annual educational and professional development activity. Many business and industry partners also attend to view the contests to see the talent level of potential future employees. Educational partners attend to compare the performance of other schools to their own and to talk with other educators about best practices. The 2019 regional event included over 900 high school students, advisors and industry partners. Of those, 475 students competed in the skills contests. Last year over 75 business and industry representatives, elected officials from the local, regional and state levels attended the event. “I invite all community, educational, and business leaders to this event. The high-quality skills demonstrated by each student is simply remarkable,” said Hardin Kennedy, WCC SkillsUSA advisor and organizer of this annual event. “Our students are champions of the nation and will rise to the occasion when provided the opportunity to showcase their skills. These students are our future leaders in business, industry, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and the skilled labor workforce.” The public and media are welcome and encouraged to attend the event to witness the high school students demonstrate their advanced professional skills. For more information about the SkillsUSA program, contact Hardin Kennedy at 336-838-6219 or [email protected].

Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations for “4 Under 40” Awards Through March 20

Nominations are being accepted for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards, which are presented annually to emerging leaders in the Boone Area business community. Awards will be distributed to honorees in the following categories: Business Owner, Rising Star, Non-Profit, and Education. The nomination period closes Friday, March 20th at 4:30 pm. Nominations can be submitted online by clicking this link. In addition, the Respect Your Elder award will be presented to an individual who displays a deep impact as an influencer, motivator, and mentor to our emerging leaders of tomorrow. Tickets are on sale for the 4th annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce 4 Under 40 Awards Luncheon, presented by Appalachian Commercial Real Estate. The event is set for Thursday, April 9th, from 11:30 am – 1 pm at Harvest House in Boone. Participating sponsors of the event include Mast General Store, BB&T, and Boone Drug, Inc. Ticket prices are $20 dollars for Boone Area Chamber of Commerce members and $25 dollars for the general public. The ticket cost includes a lunch buffet and beverages. Tickets can be purchased at boonechamber.com. Corporate tables are available for $200 dollars, which includes 8-tickets at a reserved table, recognition in the event program, and mentions throughout the event. If you have questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email [email protected]. Beech Mountain Club Announces “Deal of the Decade” To celebrate the New Year 2020, Beech Mountain Club is offering the “Deal of the Decade” promotion for prospective members who will SAVE $1,000 on their one-time only New Member Initial Fee. With this Deal of the Decade promotion Property Owners join the Club with a New Member Initial Fee of $2,000 and Non-Property Owners pay $2,020, anytime from now through July 1, 2020, so start spreading the news! Last summer, Beech Mountain Club Members voted overwhelmingly to offer a Non-Property Owner Membership Option. This means that individuals no longer need to own property within the Town of Beech Mountain in order to be eligible to join the Club. Beech Mountain Club is a private, social Club located on beautiful Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Our 1,250+ member families enjoy cool summer temperatures, outstanding amenities, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, winter sports opportunities and the services of a professional staff dedicated to providing our members with all the activities and programs you would expect at a mountain retreat. One of the many amenities that has drawn our members to the Club is our spectacular 18-hole, ridge-top Golf Course with magnificent views of mountain ranges in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Playing at nearly a “mile-high”, due to the course’s elevation, our members enjoy temperatures rarely exceeding 79 degrees. This is also great news for area Tennis and Pickleball players. The Club has one of the premier Tennis facilities in the high country with 10 Har-Tru composition clay courts, stadium seating for over 100 spectators and a fully stocked Pro Shop. The Club’s Pickleball Center has 5 dedicated courts, stadium seating, snack bar, Pro Shop and Outdoor Pavilion. Beech Mountain Club has an extensive Recreation program including a heated Swimming Pool, summer Day Camp, off mountain bus/van excursions, art and music classes, cards groups/games, themed socials and other interest groups. There is truly something for everyone at Beech Mountain Club and now you don’t have to own property on Beech Mountain to join the Club. Should you have any questions, want to schedule a tour of the Club or just need more information, please contact Sandy Carr at [email protected] or call 828.355.1105. ElectriCities Recognizes New River Light & Power for Excellence in Public Power ElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc., has announced the recipients of the 2019 Public Power Awards of Excellence. The awards align with ElectriCities’ five strategic priorities and recognize achievement in the areas of communicating the value of public power, grid modernization, continuous improvement, workforce development, and wholesale power cost. New River Light & Power received awards for Grid Modernization, Value of Public Power, Wholesale Power Cost, Workforce Planning and Development, and Continuous Improvement. “The commitment and dedication that North Carolina’s public power providers demonstrate to their local communities is extremely impressive,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “They are constantly working, in ways big and small, to deliver better service and more value to the millions of North Carolina businesses and homes served by public power.” The GRID MODERNIZATION AWARD focuses on promoting investment in public power communities’ electric distribution systems and in technology to ensure safety and reliability, as well as exceeding customer expectations. This year’s winners are: Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, New River Light & Power, and Wilson. The VALUE OF PUBLIC POWER AWARD highlights communities that communicate the value of electric system ownership to key stakeholders. This year’s winners are: Albemarle, Dallas, Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, Lexington, Maiden, Morganton, New Bern, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Smithfield, Statesville, Tarboro, and Wilson. The WHOLESALE POWER COST AWARD recognizes communities that provide competitive and stable wholesale electric rates that meet the power supply need of Power Agency Members. This year’s winners are: Albemarle, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, Maiden, Morganton, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Smithfield, Statesville, and Wilson The WORKFORCE PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT AWARD honors communities that promote a workforce plan to attract, develop and retain the necessary human talent to provide safe, reliable power and lead public power forward. This year’s winners are: Albemarle, Apex, Dallas, Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Kinston, Maiden, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Smithfield, Statesville, and Wilson. The CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT AWARD recognizes cities and towns that constantly review and enhance all aspects of public power while focusing on cost reduction and increased efficiencies in current and future operations. This year’s winners are: Albemarle, Fayetteville PWC, Gastonia, Granite Falls, Greenville Utilities Commission, Hamilton, Kinston, Maiden, New River Light & Power, Rocky Mount, Statesville, Tarboro, Washington, and Wilson. “This is the second year in a row that we have received awards in all five of the categories,” said NRLP Engineering Supervisor, Matt Makdad. “Being recognized with these awards is a testament to all of the hard work that everyone here at NRLP, from our line crew to our customer service team, puts in on a daily basis.” North Carolinians Can Nominate a School Hero for a $10,000 Award For the second year, a program is underway to shine a spotlight on our NC School Heroes – those who help our students achieve their dreams – with awards of $10,000 to ten School Heroes and $10,000 to their schools. The N.C. Education Lottery created the program as part of its support of public education in North Carolina. A large part of the money raised by the lottery this year, $385 million, provides support for many of the school staff who work at our public schools. The School Heroes program recognizes the important work those school employees do along with that of teachers, principals and others. “Think back to your time in school and picture in your mind the person who made a difference in your life, someone whose kindness you’ve never forgotten or whose advice still rings true to you today,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. ”That’s a School Hero.” The website, ncschoolheroes.com, allows people to post a story and photo about their School Hero and then vote on the ones they like the most. North Carolinians have until March 15 to post a nomination or vote on their favorites. The first call for School Heroes came last year. North Carolinians responded with more than 6,750 nominations of teachers, principals, school staff and school workers and then cast 2 million votes for those they liked the most. Judges reviewed the 200 nominations with the most votes and selected the 10 School Heroes. The 2019 class of School Heroes included a principal, two teachers, a teacher assistant and substitute bus driver, a school custodian, a high school band director, a high school basketball coach, a school crossing guard, and a school social worker. In a proclamation issued today, Gov. Roy Cooper declared February as NC School Heroes Month in North Carolina and encouraged North Carolinians to share their stories of their favorite heroes. “Sharing the stories of North Carolina School Heroes,” the proclamation said, “demonstrates the power that education has to change and improve the lives of North Carolinians.” As North Carolinians share their School Hero stories, they can discover on the website how money raised by the lottery benefits their own communities. All 100 counties of the state get support for education programs from money raised by the lottery. Last year, the lottery raised more than $709 million for public education. In addition to support for school staff, the money raised by the lottery helps to build and repair schools, supports the N.C. Pre-K program for at-risk four-year-olds, provide college scholarships and grants based on financial need, and supports school transportation.

